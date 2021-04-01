LILITH CZAR Debuts Single/Music Video 'Lola'

Having risen from the ashes and reclaimed her throne, Lilith Czar is showing her subjects a softer side in her latest single "Lola," premiering now on Loudwire. The gritty track follows previously released "King." Both can be found on Lilith's forthcoming album, Created From Filth and Dust, set to be released on April 23 via Sumerian Records. Created From Filth and Dust is available for pre-order here.

"I wrote 'Lola' in Nashville right after being on the road for a couple months. The come down from touring is hardly something you can explain. You just feel misplaced and uneasy," Lilith recalls. "Simultaneously I was going through a self discovery and entering into a new phase of my life. Darkness in the rear, I started to realize I had let something go and inversely let something else in."

She continues: "I wrote this song about an extremely hard time in my life, it's about losing ourselves and becoming the monster that haunted you as a child. It's a plea to meet and be taken back by the person you abandoned; your child self who set off in the world so full of hope. It's no secret a rock n roll lifestyle is like being swallowed by the devil. Lola is me, an alter ego adolescent self before the world bore it's teeth and this is my version of a rock n' roll lullaby redemption song."

﻿Lilith Czar arrives with the force of an otherworldly thunder, arising in visceral rebirth from an untimely grave of surrender and sacrifice. Her voice is the sound of supernatural determination, summoned with a confessional vulnerability and unapologetic authenticity. The girl who was Juliet Simms - her dreams discouraged and dismissed, her identity confined and controlled - is no more. In her place stands Lilith Czar, a new vessel forged in unbridled willpower and unashamed desire.

Her motivation is simple: if it's truly "a man's world"? She wants to be King.

Created from Filth and Dust, the debut album from Lilith Czar, is an evocative invitation into her bold new world. It's aggressive music with warm accessibility; huge hooks with driving hard rock-the new larger-than-life icon channels the fierce combativeness of Fiona Apple and Stevie Nicks' seductive witchery. Lilith Czar arms herself with sonic power, theatricality, and confidence. It's a sound where the pulse of Nine Inch Nails, Halestorm's songcraft, and the libertine spirit of David Bowie converge, all in service of a ritualistic ache for a more just and equitable world.

Lilith Czar is more than music. Her songs - like "King," "Bad Love," and "100 Little Deaths" - are anthems. She sounds both larger than life and hauntingly intimate, baring all in the ballad "Diamonds to Dust" or unleashing hell with the banshee wail of "Feed My Chaos." As much as Lilith Czar's music is perfectly suited for modern rock radio, it's simultaneously timeless. Thanks in no small part to Czar's rich voice, Created from Filth and Dust wouldn't sound out of place in any significant rock era.

"I know who I am now, completely," the singer declares. "I've found my purpose, creating art to inspire others to stand up for what they believe, to fight for their dreams, and to never give up."

She summarizes the Lilith Czar origin story like this: "When you find yourself beaten down by the world, in those times you can either let it destroy you or let it create you."

Created from filth and dust, destined to be King... Lilith Czar.

