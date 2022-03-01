LIFE Shares Video New Single 'Big Moon Lake' & Announces New Album NORTH EAST COASTAL TOWN

Today Hull punks LIFE have announced details of their highly anticipated third album North East Coastal Town, that will see release on June 10th, 2022 via the Liquid Label. They have also unveiled new single "Big Moon Lake", a hook-heavy, observational banger full of LIFE's trademark swagger, along with its accompanying video.

LIFE is a band anchored by the city of Hull. It's geography, history and community has always inspired their creativity and with this new record they pay homage to their beloved city and it's folk.

Discussing the concept of North East Coastal Town, vocalist Mez Green comments:

"Hull and the surrounding area runs through our DNA and has shaped us, weathered us, empowered us, embraced us and made us feel accepted.

North East Coastal Town is our love letter to the city. The album is an ode to kinship and relationship with its musical and lyrical spine picking out themes of love, desire, beauty, horror, chaos, pride and most importantly the sense of belonging.

It's a reflective body of work dedicated to people and place and those that have always been there and made us feel like we belong.

Upon writing and recording this album it was important to us that this sense of belonging was also reflected in the album's craft and therefore we used locally based studios, equipment, gear, and the community around us to establish what it means to belong in a North East Coastal Town."

LIFE's highly charged new single "Big Moon Lake" is out now and follows-up recent single, and first offering from the new album, "Friends Without Names", which was released in November 2022 and amassed popular support across BBC6 Music resulting in an A-List addition.

"Big Moon Lake" is accompanied by a video that is set around the band's studio on the river Humber. Directed by friend Luke Hallett the video pays homage to 1980's Top of The Pop's and in particular references the output of fellow cult Hull band The Red Guitars.

The band comment: "We wanted Big Moon Lake to acknowledge the lyrical social commentary that was littered throughout our first two records whilst expanding the experimental and personal sound that you will hear throughout the new record.

The track is playful and teases everyday themes of missing out, numbness, drinking, smoking and eating badly and generally wanting more for yourself in life. Its resolve being that in hindsight everything is in front of you, it's on your doorstep and in this case that's the wondrous county of Yorkshire."

LIVE DATES:

3/4/2022 - The Welly, Hull

3/5/2022 - Yes, Manchester

4/22/2022 - Le 22, Bourges, France

5/13/2022- Young Thugs Festival, York

5/22/2022 - Coventry Library, UK

ALBUM RELEASE IN-STORES:

6/10/2022 - Banquet Kingston

6/12/2022 - Rough Trade Bristol

6/13/2022 - Truck, Oxford

6/13/2022 - Rough Trade East, London

6/14/2022 - Pie & Vinyl, Southsea

6/14/2022 - Resident, Brighton

6/15/2022 - Rough Trade Nottingham

6/16/2022 - Crash, Leeds

6/16/2022 - Jumbo, Leeds

FESTIVALS:

6/3/2022 - Vestrock Festival, Netherlands

6/11/2022 - Long Division Festival, Wakefield

7/13/2022 - Colours of Ostrava, Czech Republic

9/8/2022 - Big Festival, Andalucia

9/9/2022 - La Baskonia Festival, Malaga

UK TOUR:

10/3/2022- The Cluny, Newcastle

10/4/2022 - Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

10/5/2022- Mash House, Edinburgh

10/7/2022 - Bootleg Social, Blackpool

10/8/2022 - Bodega, Nottingham

10/10/2022 - The Fleece, Nottingham

10/11/2022 - Patterns, Brighton

10/12/2022 - Scala, London

10/14/2022 - Joiners, Southampton

EU TOUR:

9/27/2022 - Confort Modern, Poitiers

9/28/2022 - Rock School Barbey, Bordeaux

9/29/2022 - Astrolabe, Orleans

9/30/2022 - Point Ephemere, Paris

10/17/2022 - Blueshell, Cologne

10/18/2022 - Molotow Club, Hamburg

10/20/2022 - Café V Lese, Prague

10/22/2022- Arci Bellezza, Milan

10/23/2022 - Freakout, Bologna

10/25/2022 - Hole 44, Berlin

10/26/2022 - Merelyn, Nigmegen

10/27/2022 - Rotown, Rotterdam

10/28/2022 - ACU, Utrecht

10/29/2022 - London Calling Festival, Amsterdam

Track listing:

1. Friends Without Names

2. Big Moon Lake

3. Incomplete

4. Almost Home

5. Duck Egg Blue

6. Shipping Forecast

7. Poison

8. Self Portrait

9. The Drug

10. Our Love Is Growing

11. All You Are

photo credit: Luke Hallett