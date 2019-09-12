LEVITATION 2019 Reveals Lineup Additions

LEVITATION returns November 7 - 10 for its 11th edition to downtown Austin, TX.

Today they've released new additions, and two new shows presented by Third Man Records and Goner Records.

Third Man Records will be presenting Damo Suzuki Network, with the legendary CAN vocalist collaborating with Universal Eyes, plus a full platter of TMR and Detroit talent at Hotel Vegas on Sunday, November 10: Easy Action, Jacuzzi Boys, David Nance Group, Long Hots, Deadbeat Beat and The Stools.

On Friday, November 8 at Hotel Vegas, Goner Records presents Nots, Aquarian, Hash Redactor and Blood Benni.

Additionally, a second Chelsea Wolfe and Ioanna Gika show has been announced for Saturday, November 9, at Central Presbyterian Church.

These shows, and all 25 shows across the weekend are on sale now!

Schedule and tickets: levitation-austin.com



In other cool news, the new Death By Audio Phosphene Scream reverb + delay - a limited edition effects pedal designed by A Place To Bury Strangers' Oliver Ackerman and The Black Angels' Alex Maas and Christian Bland - has also been announced - and is on sale now ahead of its official release at the Death By Audio show happening at LEVITATION on November 10!



The pedal is exclusively available for preorder in the official LEVITATION online store.

LINEUPS + SHOW BY SHOW LISTING BELOW:

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7

ANGEL OLSEN, DEVENDRA BANHART, VAGABON @ STUBB'S

HIGH ON FIRE, POWER TRIP, DEVIL MASTER, CREEPING DEATH

- MARGIN WALKER presents@ MOHAWK

TR/ST, BLACK MARBLE, JONATHAN BREE, AUTOMATIC, TROLLER

@ EMPIRE

KIKAGAKU MOYO, HOLY WAVE, MINAMI DEUTSCH, STONEFIELD, JJJUUJJUU, HOOVERiii @ BARRACUDA

PINK MOUNTAINTOPS, RYLEY WALKER - SECRETLY GROUP presents@ ELYSIUM

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8

FLAMING LIPS, MERCURY REV, HOLY WAVE @ STUBB'S

BLACK MOUNTAIN, KIKAGAKU MOYO, STONEFIELD - MARGIN WALKER presents@ MOHAWK

DEAFHEAVEN, RUSSIAN CIRCLES, EMMA RUTH RUNDLE, BRUTUS, JAYE JAYLE, LINGUA IGNOTA - SARGENT HOUSE presents@ EMPIRE

BRONCHO, DEATH VALLEY GIRLS, FRANKIE & THE WITCH FINGERS, CROCODILES, ELEPHANT STONE, MINT FIELD @ BARRACUDA

DAVID J (BAUHAUS+ LOVE & ROCKETS), CURSE MACKEY, ROSEGARDEN FUNERAL PARTY, SINE @ ELYSIUM

NOTS, HASH REDACTOR, AQUARIAN BLOOD, BENNI - GONER RECORDS presents @ HOTEL VEGAS

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

JOHN CALE, THE BLACK ANGELS @ STUBB'S

ALLAH LAS, WHITE FENCE, HABIBI, RICHARD ROSE, MASTON - NOISE POP presents@ EMPIRE - Day Show

TOBACCO, BEAK>, DEANTONI PARKS, GUERILLA TOSS, JJUUJJUU, AL LOVER - DESERT DAZE presents @ EMPIRE - Night Show

RED FANG, TORCHE, MONOLORD, WINDHAND - RELAPSE RECORDS presents @ MOHAWK

ACID KING, HERE LIES MAN, THE WELL, WARISH, ZIG ZAGS, BLACKWATER HOLYLIGHT - RIDING EASY RECORDS presents @ BARRACUDA - Day Show

COATHANGERS, NIGHT BEATS, COSMONAUTS, FRANKIE & THE WITCH FINGERS, MOONWALKS - RIDING EASY RECORDS presents @ BARRACUDA - Night Show

CHELSEA WOLFE, IONNA GIKA - SARGENT HOUSE presents @ CENTRAL PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH - 2 performances, Early Show and Late Show

FLIPPER with DAVID YOW, CHERUBS, RICHARD ROSE, RICHARD VAIN

@ HOTEL VEGAS

CHROME + more to be announced @ ELYSIUM

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10

DINOSAUR JR, KURT VILE, LALA LALA @ STUBB'S

BLACK MOTH SUPER RAINBOW, DALLAS ACID, THE BLACK DRUMSET

- MARGIN WALKER presents@ MOHAWK

DAMO SUZUKI NETWORK, UNIVERSAL EYES, JACUZZI BOYS, DAVID NANCE GROUP, LONG HOTS, DEADBEAT BEAT, THE STOOLS - THIRD MAN RECORDS presents@ HOTEL VEGAS

A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS, THE KVB, NUMB.ER, CHRISTIAN BLAND & THE REVELATORS, RINGO DEATHSTARR - DEATH BY AUDIO presents @ BARRACUDA

LEVITATION 2019 will be held in multiple venues across downtown's Red River Cultural District and in East Austin, TX. This year, LEVITATION will expand 2018's format which previously included more than 30 shows and brought over 60 acts and ten thousand fans from across the globe to Austin's renowned music venues. LEVITATION presents another long weekend of special performances, collaborations and lineups with programming that spans continents and decades.

LEVITATION is honored to work with an array of independent labels, events and curators presenting shows at LEVITATION 2019 including: Third Man Records, Sargent House, Relapse Records, Desert Daze, Gorilla VS Bear, Creem, Secretly Group, Death By Audio, Noise Pop, Margin Walker Presents, Goner Records, RidingEasy Records and more.

LEVITATION is also proud to work with SIMS Foundation who provide mental health and substance use recovery services for musicians, music industry professionals, and their families to support the well-being of the Austin music community. For more information on SIMS please visit their website here.

Tickets for all shows announced are available now, along with weekend passes - available here. Set times, visual artists and installations, and more to be announced. Stay tuned as full details for LEVITATION 2019 unfold and visit levitation-austin.com for news and updates.





