LET'S ROCK CANCER to Benefit Dana-Farber at Somerville Theatre

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The 5th annual Let's Rock Cancer music benefit concert to raise vital funds for community-based cancer care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute will take place at the Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre on Friday, December 11. Hosted by GBH radio announcer Henry Santoro, the concert will feature performances by some of the Boston-area's favorite acts including Vapors of Morphine, Muck & the Mires, The Ray Liriano Experience, and ...Go! (+ guests). For tickets and more information, visit www.crystalballroomboston.com/events/lets-rock-cancer.

This year's concert will celebrate the life of Linda Pardee, beloved bass player, vocalist, and co-founder of popular Boston rock-trio Chelsea Curve as well as performing in Orbit and numerous other bands. Pardee, a fixture at past Let's Rock Cancer events, passed away in August following a long battle with cancer. Jeff Robbins, co-founder of Orbit, will dedicate a special set to Linda.

Founded by cancer survivor and musician Stephen Moore, Let's Rock Cancer supports the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's Cancer Care Access Program (CCAP), which aims to reduce disparities in cancer outcomes across local communities.

'We are honored to be the beneficiary of Let's Rock Cancer! Concert again this year,' said Christopher Lathan, MD, MS, MPH, Chief Clinical Access Officer, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. 'The generosity behind this event, in the passion of Stephen Moore, allows us to continue to break down barriers to cancer care and connect more patients with the care and support they need. We're thankful to Let's Rock Cancer and the organizers for supporting equitable care across the spectrum of cancer-related diseases that are critically important to communities around Boston and beyond. All of this and great music too!'

Event Details

Let's Rock Cancer to benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's Cancer Care Access Program will take place at the Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre on Friday, December 11 from 6:00 P.M.–11:00 P.M. For tickets and more information, visit www.crystalballroomboston.com/events/lets-rock-cancer. Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre is located at 55 Davis Square, 2nd Floor, Somerville, MA 02144.

About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute - Cancer Care Access Program

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's Cancer Care Access Program (CCAP) aims to reduce disparities in cancer outcomes among local communities. The program was established in 2012 to facilitate clinical access to Dana-Farber's spectrum of preventative medicine, treatment, and clinical trials. It partners with Dana-Farber's Community Health team to enhance and expand community outreach and educational programs and initiate and unite research on access across Dana-Farber. For more information, visit dana-farber.org/cancer-care-access.

About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is a global leader in cancer research and care, with a mission to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific discovery, clinical excellence, education, community engagement and advocacy. Dana-Farber is dedicated to a unique and equal balance of cancer research and care, offering more than 1,200 clinical trials and translating the results of discovery into new treatments for patients locally and around the world. U.S. News & World Report recognized Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center as the Best Hospital for Cancer in Massachusetts and number three in the nation, and Dana-Farber Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center as the Best Children's Hospital for Cancer in the country, making Dana-Farber the only hospital in the country among the top three for both adult and pediatric cancer care. It is a federally designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and a principal teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. For more information, visit dana-farber.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 16 Hrs 51 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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