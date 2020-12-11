LESS THAN JAKE Unleashes 9th Studio Album SILVER LININGS

Seminal ska-punk luminaries LESS THAN JAKE will be commemorating the release of their 9th studio album Silver Linings with their first-ever livestream performance this evening at 6pm EST from Gainesville, FL. Tickets are still available here. The band revealed their new music video "Keep On Chasing" today as well.

Watch below!

Their 9th studio album and first with new drummer Matt Yonker (Teen Idols, The Queers) is a dozen tracks of a rejuvenated and refreshed Less Than Jake. They picked up right where they left off and aren't trying to fit in with any current trends because their ska-punk formula has stood the test of time and simply works.

Continuing to play over 150 dates a year while also writing and recording new material has kept the band fresh in a time when "ska" has become something of a four-letter word. The list of acts they have supported is staggering (Bon Jovi, Linkin Park, Snoop Dogg) while the list of bands that have supported them makes even the most hardened music industry veteran do a double take (Fall Out Boy, Paramore, Yellowcard). All the while the band has held firm to its punk rock roots and have managed to live through many musical trends simply by just being Less Than Jake.

With well over 300 releases on various labels under their belt, most would think their legacy is already intact, but the status quo has never interested Less Than Jake. They continue to write and perform new material and have no thoughts of letting up. With the energy and exuberance of a band half its age and the determination of savvy veterans, there is seemingly no end point to this enduring and entertaining band.

Photo credit: Paris Visone