LEGENDS IN CONCERT Celebrates Four Decades In Legendary Fashion With A Spectacular All-New Vegas Production

What started in 1983 as just a six-week engagement at the Imperial Palace, Legends in Concert became the longest-running show in Las Vegas history. Come join the celebration of four decades of legendary entertainment with over 22,000 performances and counting for a once in a lifetime concert event. 100 percent live vocals in this tribute to the greatest women of music. With music spanning more than four decades, these Divas will showcase the best of the best together all on one stage.

The crowned winner of Jimmy Fallon's Clash of the Cover Bands, takes the stage as the beloved Dolly Parton working "9 to 5", and known for some of the greatest songs of all-time. A very special highlight will be a duet of "I Will Always Love You" with both Dolly & Whitney Houston for the first time on stage. Whitney will be portrayed by Jazmine with a mesmerizing tribute to the voice of a generation with the vocal prowess and passion that is the "Greatest Love of All." With her distinctive contralto singing voice, Cher will be performed by Annika Starander Weaver and will "Turn Back Time" as fans celebrate together the music of this timeless diva. Lady Gaga will also join the cast with Tierney Allen embodying all that is Mother Monster and performing a duet never seen before with the one and only Cher. These Divas are sure to captivate you with their live vocals and stunning performances. Taking this show to the highest Diva Level will be Las Vegas' most famous Diva, Frank Marino, who makes his return as Celebrity Host with his portrayal of Joan Rivers, the pioneer of women in comedy.

"We are thrilled to celebrate Las Vegas history together at The Orleans Hotel and Casino with this dream cast and all the legendary fans that have supported our production for over four decades," said Mark Mercer, VP Legends in Concert's Special Engagements.

"I am so excited to once again be part of Legends in Concert as it makes history in Las Vegas as being the Longest Running Show ever. Their 40-year run has simultaneously coincided with my 39-year run as Las Vegas's Longest Running Headliner proving that the art of celebrity impersonation is still alive and well in Sin City. Working alongside all the talented tribute artists, live band, producers, directors, crew, and management staff of Legends is always a real treat to return to the Orleans Showroom Stage where I filmed my reality show Last Laugh in Vegas is just the cherry on top," said Frank Marino.

Legends in Concert continues to celebrate the world's most famous and influential icons giving audiences an extraordinary chance to experience the most captivating live music, fashion and memories of these true legends live on one stage. The acclaimed production also dazzles fans with historic showgirl costumes curated directly from iconic Vegas productions of the past, creating a special tribute to the showgirl glamour that is synonymous with the Entertainment Capital of the World.

Since its debut in 1983, Legends in Concert has earned countless entertainment industry awards including "Show of the Year," "Entertainers of the Year," "Grand Slam," and the prestigious "Show of Shows" awarded by the International Press Association and was most recently awarded the 2018 "Casino Production Show of the Year," at the sixth annual Casino Entertainment Awards, presented by The Global Gaming Expo (G2E).

Legends in Concert performs this very special engagement for only 11 must-see shows beginning Monday, June 26 through Saturday, July 8, 2023 at the Orleans Showroom. Tickets start at $52 plus taxes and fees. Showtimes are 9pm Thursday through Monday, and 7pm Tuesday & Wednesday (dark Sunday). A VIP Experience with preferred seating and a special Meet and Greet with photo opportunity after the show is available. Tickets can be purchased at the Orleans Box Office or online at ticketmaster.com.

Legends in Concert is celebrating 40 years of success this year and claims the title of longest-running show in Las Vegas. Owned and operated by On Stage Enterprises, Legends in Concert debuted in 1983 and has continued to mesmerize fans for close to four decades on the Las Vegas Strip. Packed with all-star talent and powerhouse vocals from some of the world's top tribute artists, the legendary show entertains audiences of all ages. The tribute artists perform using their own natural voices and are backed by a live band that rocks the house with vivacious back-up singers, dancers and sensational showgirls who bring the performances to life. In addition to Las Vegas, On Stage produces Legends in Concert productions in such markets as Atlantic City, Branson, Myrtle Beach, Foxwoods Resort Casino, Long Island, Atlanta, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Pennsylvania, Niagara Falls, in Waikiki at the Royal Hawaiian Theater, Melbourne, Australia, and on the high seas aboard the Norwegian PEARL and more.

For more information about Legends in Concert, visit LEGENDSINCONCERT.COM.