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LEGENDARY AWARDS Show & Concert to Honor Atlanta Music Legends

Raheem the Dream, MC Shy D, Big Gipp and Kilo Ali headline the lineup at the Tucker venue.

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LEGENDARY AWARDS Show & Concert to Honor Atlanta Music Legends

Atlanta's music legacy will take center stage when the Legendary Awards Show & Concert brings together influential artists, DJs, entertainers and rising independent talent Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, at Londzell Performing Arts Theatre in Tucker.

Designed as a high-energy celebration of music, culture, legacy and creative excellence, the Legendary Awards Show & Concert will combine live performances with special recognitions and award presentations honoring individuals who have contributed to Atlanta and Southern entertainment culture.

The event will feature an extensive lineup of legendary artists and entertainers, including Raheem the Dream, MC Shy D, Big Gipp of Goodie Mob, Galaxy Wick of Ghetto Mafia, Playa Poncho, DJ Taz, Luke B of D4L, Baby D, Kilo Ali, the Attic Crew, Big Sam of the Eastside Boyz, Sky Whatley, DJ Jelly and Southern Playas, along with additional special guests and independent performers.

Event Details

The Legendary Awards Show & Concert

Date: Sunday, September 6, 2026 (4 pm-11 pm) Show Starts at 5 pm

Location: Londzell Performing Arts Theatre (3993 Lavista Rd, Tucker, GA 30084)

Tickets are available at LegendaryAwards2026.com.

Click Here to Get Tickets
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