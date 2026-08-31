LEGENDARY AWARDS Show & Concert to Celebrate Atlanta Hip-Hop

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Atlanta's music legacy will take center stage when the Legendary Awards Show & Concert brings together influential artists, DJs, entertainers and rising independent talent Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, at Londzell Performing Arts Theatre in Tucker.

Designed as a high-energy celebration of music, culture, legacy and creative excellence, the Legendary Awards Show & Concert will combine live performances with special recognitions and award presentations honoring individuals who have contributed to Atlanta and Southern entertainment culture.

The event will feature an extensive lineup of legendary artists and entertainers, including Raheem the Dream, MC Shy D, Big Gipp of Goodie Mob, Galaxy Wick of Ghetto Mafia, Playa Poncho, DJ Taz, Luke B of D4L, Baby D, Kilo Ali, the Attic Crew, Big Sam of the Eastside Boyz, Sky Whatley, DJ Jelly and Southern Playas, along with additional special guests and independent performers.

More than an awards ceremony, the event is designed to bridge generations of Atlanta music by placing established names alongside emerging artists and recognizing the people whose music, influence and contributions have helped shape the city's entertainment landscape.

From Atlanta hip-hop pioneers and DJs to independent artists carrying the culture forward, the Legendary Awards Show & Concert will offer audiences an evening built around live entertainment, recognition and Atlanta music history.

The celebration will begin with a red carpet experience from 4 to 5 p.m., followed by the awards show and concert from 5 to 11 p.m.

Event Details

The Legendary Awards Show & Concert

Date: Sunday, September 6, 2026 (4 pm-11 pm) Show Starts at 5 pm

Location: Londzell Performing Arts Theatre (3993 Lavista Rd, Tucker, GA 30084)

To purchase tickets, visit LegendaryAwards2026.com

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