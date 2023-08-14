LE SSERAFIM Kick Off First Tour 'Flame Rises' With Two Triumphant Nights in Seoul

The act also greeted their global fans through a livestream of the offline concert.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More Photo 2 Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More
DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears' Single Photo 3 DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears'
Interview: How Sara Bareilles Is Rallying to Preserve Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Interview: How Sara Bareilles Is Rallying to Preserve Rockwood Music Hall

LE SSERAFIM Kick Off First Tour 'Flame Rises' With Two Triumphant Nights in Seoul

LE SSERAFIM successfully kicked off their first ever tour ‘FLAME RISES’ in Seoul with jaw-dropping performances on August 12 & 13. The act also greeted their global fans through a livestream of the offline concert.

Synchronized performances of “The Worlds Is My Oyster” and “FEARLESS” led the set featuring 17 tracks, followed by a mesmerizing performance reminiscent of mermaids dancing in the sea with “The Great Mermaid”. Crossing over different genres that show the act’s versatility throughout the show, LE SSERAFIM performed their empowering hits including “ANTIFRAGILE”, “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s wife”, and “UNFORGIVEN (feat. Nile Rodgers)” with tightly choreographed dance breaks in between to wow the audience. 

Throughout the show, the quintet actively interacted with fans and showcased flawless stages of fan favorites including “No Celestial”, “Blue Flame”, “FEARNOT (Between you, me, and the lamppost)”, “Good Parts (When the quality is bad but I am)” and more. The act premiered their unreleased track “We got so much”, delivering their love towards their fans FEARNOT. For the grand finale, leader KIM CHAEWON shouted out the lyrics “Join my crew” as the signature latin pop rhythm of “Fire in the belly” filled the entire arena, adding fuel to the quintet and the fans’ passion for their adventure together moving forward.

Today, immediately following the two blissful nights of ‘FLAME RISES’ in Seoul, the quintet’s singer-songwriter HUH YUNJIN surprised the fans with her fourth self-produced track “blessing in disguise”.

A bright disco-pop based soul/funk track “blessing in disguise” relays an honest and personal message—the gratitude that comes from overcoming difficulties and inconveniences is what empowers us to change ourselves. Watch the accompanying music video of “blessing in disguise” shot by HUH YUNJIN HERE.

‘FLAME RISES’ includes a total of 13 dates across 7 cities. LE SSERAFIM will bring their highly-anticipated show full of energy to Japan next on August 23.

About LE SSERAFIM:

LE SSERAFIM, consisting of members KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE, are the first girl group launched by Source Music under HYBE. The act made their debut with their 1st EP FEARLESS on May 2, 2022 and are making their way to the summit of K-pop as the new queens.

FEARLESS debuted No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums chart in a total of 13 countries including Japan, Indonesia and more. As its name—an anagram of ‘IM FEARLESS’—implies, LE SSERAFIM are determined to move forward with unswerving fearlessness in the eyes of the world.

The group released their 2nd EP ANTIFRAGILE on October 17, 2022 and made their first entry on Billboard 200 at No. 14. Their highly-anticipated 1st studio album UNFORGIVEN, released on May 1, 2023, earned them their highest chart position on the Billboard 200, debuting at No. 6.

Photo Courtesy: SOURCE MUSIC 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Erin Rae Announces Live Album & Embarks On Lighten Up & Try Tour Photo
Erin Rae Announces Live Album & Embarks On 'Lighten Up & Try' Tour

Rae has shared “Bad Mind (feat She Returns From War) (Live & From The Heart)” from the record. This fall, Rae will head out on her Lighten Up & Try headline tour. The dates will take her across the country with stops in Brooklyn, Denver, Portland, Los Angeles, Houston, New Orleans, Nashville, Chicago and more.

2
Tony Nominee Mary Bridget Davies Announces New Live Album Photo
Tony Nominee Mary Bridget Davies Announces New Live Album

Ms. Davies was accompanied by acclaimed NYC musicians such as Clint DeGanon on drums (Stevie Wonder, West Side Story), Mark Berman on piano (Sex In The City, Bullets Over Broadway), Alex Prezzano on guitar (A Night With Janis Joplin) and Dave Richards on Bass (Hamilton, Indigo Girls).

3
Melissa Errico to Join George Benson to U.K. Tour Photo
Melissa Errico to Join George Benson to U.K. Tour

The legendary George Benson announced his highly anticipated five UK shows in June/July 2024. This includes two nights at London’s most iconic venue, the Royal Albert Hall on June 28th/29th 2024. Opening act is Tony-nominated Broadway star, actor, singer, and author Melissa Errico. (Les Misérables; Eliza Doolittle in ‘My Fair Lady’ and more).

4
Billy Ray Cyrus and FIREROSE Sign Exclusively with Scott Adkins for Management Photo
Billy Ray Cyrus and FIREROSE Sign Exclusively with Scott Adkins for Management

Multi-hyphenate global entertainer Billy Ray Cyrus and critically-acclaimed songstress, FIREROSE, who recently released their new power ballad “Plans,” are signing with Scott Adkins for exclusive management representation and Nick Meinema of Action Entertainment Collaborative for global agency representation. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Following Her INTO THE WOODS Tony NominationInterview: Julia Lester on Returning to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Following Her INTO THE WOODS Tony Nomination
Interview: Tony Winner Matthew López Hopes to Bring Joy Through RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUEInterview: Tony Winner Matthew López Hopes to Bring Joy Through RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE
Ja Rule To Headline Amazon Music's Final '50 & Forever' City Sessions Livestream SeriesJa Rule To Headline Amazon Music's Final '50 & Forever' City Sessions Livestream Series
Interview: Frankie Rodriguez & Dara Reneé Reveal Their Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES PerformancesInterview: Frankie Rodriguez & Dara Reneé Reveal Their Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Performances

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway Video
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN Video
Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
WICKED