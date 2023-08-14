LE SSERAFIM Kick Off First Tour 'Flame Rises' With Two Triumphant Nights in Seoul

LE SSERAFIM successfully kicked off their first ever tour ‘FLAME RISES’ in Seoul with jaw-dropping performances on August 12 & 13. The act also greeted their global fans through a livestream of the offline concert.

Synchronized performances of “The Worlds Is My Oyster” and “FEARLESS” led the set featuring 17 tracks, followed by a mesmerizing performance reminiscent of mermaids dancing in the sea with “The Great Mermaid”. Crossing over different genres that show the act’s versatility throughout the show, LE SSERAFIM performed their empowering hits including “ANTIFRAGILE”, “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s wife”, and “UNFORGIVEN (feat. Nile Rodgers)” with tightly choreographed dance breaks in between to wow the audience.

Throughout the show, the quintet actively interacted with fans and showcased flawless stages of fan favorites including “No Celestial”, “Blue Flame”, “FEARNOT (Between you, me, and the lamppost)”, “Good Parts (When the quality is bad but I am)” and more. The act premiered their unreleased track “We got so much”, delivering their love towards their fans FEARNOT. For the grand finale, leader KIM CHAEWON shouted out the lyrics “Join my crew” as the signature latin pop rhythm of “Fire in the belly” filled the entire arena, adding fuel to the quintet and the fans’ passion for their adventure together moving forward.

Today, immediately following the two blissful nights of ‘FLAME RISES’ in Seoul, the quintet’s singer-songwriter HUH YUNJIN surprised the fans with her fourth self-produced track “blessing in disguise”.

A bright disco-pop based soul/funk track “blessing in disguise” relays an honest and personal message—the gratitude that comes from overcoming difficulties and inconveniences is what empowers us to change ourselves. Watch the accompanying music video of “blessing in disguise” shot by HUH YUNJIN HERE.

‘FLAME RISES’ includes a total of 13 dates across 7 cities. LE SSERAFIM will bring their highly-anticipated show full of energy to Japan next on August 23.

About LE SSERAFIM:

LE SSERAFIM, consisting of members KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE, are the first girl group launched by Source Music under HYBE. The act made their debut with their 1st EP FEARLESS on May 2, 2022 and are making their way to the summit of K-pop as the new queens.

FEARLESS debuted No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums chart in a total of 13 countries including Japan, Indonesia and more. As its name—an anagram of ‘IM FEARLESS’—implies, LE SSERAFIM are determined to move forward with unswerving fearlessness in the eyes of the world.

The group released their 2nd EP ANTIFRAGILE on October 17, 2022 and made their first entry on Billboard 200 at No. 14. Their highly-anticipated 1st studio album UNFORGIVEN, released on May 1, 2023, earned them their highest chart position on the Billboard 200, debuting at No. 6.

Photo Courtesy: SOURCE MUSIC