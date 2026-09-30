LAPÊCHE and ENDEARMENTS to Co-Headline Winter Tour Dec 5–12
The Brooklyn band LAPÊCHE will support their latest album AUTOTELIC, produced by Alex Newport and recorded in Joshua Tree.
LAPÊCHE and Endearments announced a co-headline tour hitting cities across the Midwest and Northeast this December. LAPÊCHE is playing shows in support of their new album Autotelic, out now on Tiny Engines. The album features acclaimed singles 'Double Knotted,' 'Autotelic Nosebleed,' 'I Heart NY' and 'Happy 4U.' The tour will include shows in Minneapolis, Chicago, Philadelphia, New Haven, Brooklyn and more. Tickets for the shows are on-sale now.
LAPÊCHE is a band in motion. Autotelic is rooted in presence and process rather than resolution. Named for the idea of doing something for its own sake, the album invites listeners to feel more than they understand to sit with ache, motion, and becoming. Trading post-punk edges for gothic shimmer, shoegaze drift, and melodic minimalism, the record carries a quiet spiritual charge. Produced by Alex Newport (At The Drive-In, Bloc Party, Death Cab for Cutie) and recorded in Joshua Tree, Autotelic reflects the stillness and expanse of the desert.
Formed in 2016 as Krista Holly Diem's solo project, LAPÊCHE has grown into a fully collaborative Brooklyn-based band with longtime members Dave Diem (bass) and Drew DeMaio (guitar), joined by drummer Colin Brooks (Samiam). Much of the album's emotional clarity comes from lived experience: Krista and Dave, who are married and in long-term sobriety, bring a shared language of healing, honesty, and presence to their songwriting. That commitment shapes not only the lyrics, but the way the band creates together.
Across Autotelic, LAPÊCHE builds a patient, immersive sound world where restraint is as powerful as release. The arrangements breathe, favoring texture, repetition, and space over traditional crescendos. Guitars blur and shimmer, rhythms pulse with quiet insistence, and melodies arrive like mantras rather than hooks, rewarding deep listening and inviting listeners to remain present inside the sound.
Krista's clear-eyed, vulnerable songwriting anchors the record. Tracks like 'Happy 4U' explore the emotional collision of joy and grief with restraint and warmth, while songs such as 'When Are You From,' 'The Alien Dove,' and 'Autotelic Nosebleed' offer moments of softness, mourning, and mantra-like release. Having toured with Jawbox and shared stages with Torche and Do Make Say Think, and earned praise from outlets including Atwood Magazine, Bandcamp, Flood Magazine, Magnet Magazine, NPR, Under the Radar and more, LAPÊCHE continues to carve space for emotional complexity in indie rock with their most focused and unflinching release to date.
LAPÊCHE & Endearments Tour Dates
December 5 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cloudland
December 6 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen
December 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ortliebs
December 9 - New Haven, CT @ Cafe Nine
December 10 - Jersey City, NJ @ Pet Shop
December 11 - Medford, MA @ Deep Cuts
December 12 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Broadway
Photo Credit: Courtesy of the artist
Photo Credit: Courtesy of the artist
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