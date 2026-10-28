LADY A Previews 10th Album with Single 'Bigger Picture'

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DIAMOND-certified and GRAMMY Award-winning group Lady A has unexpectedly introduced their 10th studio album with 'Bigger Picture.' Late in the album's recording process, with no intention of releasing new music this year, a demo of the hopeful song landed in their hands. Written by Trannie Anderson, Devin Dawson, Paul Sikes, and Andy Albert, the Jay Joyce-produced track is a powerful reminder that faith doesn't mean having all the answers, it means trusting God has a greater plan even when we have questions. It's believing He's at work even when it doesn't make sense, and holding on to hope in the most difficult seasons.

'The day before we went into the studio to finish up our next record, this song was sent to Hillary. We felt its message so deeply and knew it needed to be on the next record, so we cut it the next day,' explains Lady A's Dave Haywood. 'Then, a week later, we learned of Charles' cancer diagnosis. God's timing in allowing this song to find us and the message behind it is truly carrying us right now. We can't help but think there are more people who might need to hear it too. We trust there's a bigger picture.'

The trio will next come together to fill hearts with the magic of Christmas when Lady A launches THIS WINTER'S NIGHT TOUR 2026 on December 10 at Northfield Park Racino in Northfield, OH. Following last year's inaugural run full of 'big, joyful moments with intimate sing-alongs and storytelling' (USA TODAY), they're set to visit major cities like New York, NY, and Greensboro, NC, before wrapping the limited trek back home on December 21 with two shows at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN.

Built around rich vocal harmony, genuine songwriting, and a smooth fusion of Country, Rock, and Pop, Lady A has long been a model of mainstream success. They have become one of the 21st century's premier vocal groups, blending deeply felt emotions with classic Country sounds. As a Country radio staple, Lady A has amassed 11 #1s and over 9 billion global streams, and most recently collaborated with Boyz II Men on 'I Love The One.' Known for their 12X PLATINUM hit 'Need You Now,' which is the highest certified song by a Country group, they have earned ACM and CMA Vocal Group of the Year honors three years in a row (and newly nominated in the category for 'The 60th Annual CMA Awards') and numerous other accolades, including seven GRAMMY Awards, Billboard Music Awards, People's Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and a Tony Award nomination.

For more information on new music and for a full list of tour dates, visit LadyAMusic.com.





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