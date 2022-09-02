Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
LA Indie Artist meija Shares Track From New EP 'Side A'

LA Indie Artist meija Shares Track From New EP 'Side A'

The new EP, Side A, will be released on October 14th.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 02, 2022  

meija, aka the musical brainchild of musical prodigy Jamie Sierota, is excited to announce his new EP, Side A, will be released on October 14th.

Having launched his career at age 15 in the hit pop band Echosmith (he is currently writing and producing with them again but left the band in his early twenties), Sierota spent the better part of the last decade producing and writing singles in a very digital way for artists like Adam Lambert, Aly & AJ, JAWNY, and Quinn XCII.

After being inspired by The Beatles' documentary and digging into his vinyl collection, he decided for Side A that he wanted to relearn how to write and record in a completely analog fashion. Explaining, "I set up a little cassette recorder in the middle of the room were we played live, and just hit 'play.' I was trying to see how far I could get without using a synthesizer so I put guitars through weird tape machines or through, like, loops. Vocals were put through a guitar amp. I've never done something like this before. I usually don't work this way at all."

Today, the Los Angeles-based indie-pop artist celebrates by sharing the lo-fi rock single, "Pull Me To Pieces." When explaining the inspiration behind the track Jamie explains, "Love is brutal. Opening yourself up to somebody is a whole can of worms. It fs you up in a good way and sometimes bad. hey, life's short so might as well let them do their worst!"

The track follows the first two singles from the EP, "No More Excuses" and "Not Sure How This Ends." Meija will be performing at The Airliner in Los Angeles on September 22nd. Tickets are on-sale now.

Under the guise of meija, LA based producer and songwriter Jamie Sierota makes music for our collective inner child. His synth-drenched, indie pop adjacent brand of rock mines the simple moments we tend to ignore, those that tend to mean far more than we'd like to admit.

With the release of his 2019 debut EP, So Long Kid, and the 2021 follow-up EP, Premonition, he has explored themes of nostalgia and naive love and what that all means in a messy and sometimes chaotic world. It has gained him a loyal fan following with over 15 million streams worldwide and praise from outlets like Earmilk, Complex, Ladygunn, KCRW, and more.

Stay tuned for more to come from meija. Listen to the new single here:




From This Author - Michael Major


The Front Bottoms Release 'Theresa' EPThe Front Bottoms Release 'Theresa' EP
September 2, 2022

The five song collection serves as the third installment of the band’s popular Grandma EP series and features new recordings of never before released fan favorite songs. During 2014, the guys unveiled the Rose EP named in honor of drummer Mat Uychich’s late grandmother who passed the same year.
Tyler Thompson Signs with Sony Music Nashville and CAA & Shares Debut Single 'Won't Take Long'Tyler Thompson Signs with Sony Music Nashville and CAA & Shares Debut Single 'Won't Take Long'
September 2, 2022

Tyler Thompson, best known for producing acclaimed films such as Black Swan, American Made, Hacksaw Ridge and Trial of the Chicago 7, has announced his signing to Sony Music Nashville and CAA as well as his long-awaited music debut. Thompson’s first track, “Won’t Take Long,” is available now across streaming platforms.
Jonas Blue & Louisa Johnson Share New Single 'Always Be There'Jonas Blue & Louisa Johnson Share New Single 'Always Be There'
September 2, 2022

Jonas Blue and Louisa Johnson celebrate the kind of love and friendship that remains steadfast through every season on the new single “Always Be There.” Johnson’s powerful vocals shine on the track. Blue, who wrote “Always Be There” with Sam Roman, Andrew Wells and Maya Kurchner, imbues the song with an infectious, uplifting vibe.
Sha Ek Drops New Mixtape 'Face of the What'Sha Ek Drops New Mixtape 'Face of the What'
September 2, 2022

Rising Bronx drill star Sha EK (pronounced Sha-Eee-Kay) drops Face of The What, a scorching new mixtape boasting banging beats and hi-voltage raps. Listen via Defiant / Warner Records. With features from PGF Nuk, Bandmanrill, and SleazyWorld Go, it’s a self-contained reminder of why Sha EK is an emerging force in New York hip-hop.
THE HU Release Second Album 'Rumble Of Thunder'THE HU Release Second Album 'Rumble Of Thunder'
September 2, 2022

The acclaimed rock outfit haveunleashed their anticipated second official studio album RUMBLE OF THUNDER via Better Noise Music alongside the music video for the track “Bie Biyelegee.” In this lively video, THE HU can be seen dancing in the traditional Mongolian style of “biyelgee.” Watch the new music video now!