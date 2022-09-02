LA Indie Artist meija Shares Track From New EP 'Side A'

meija, aka the musical brainchild of musical prodigy Jamie Sierota, is excited to announce his new EP, Side A, will be released on October 14th.

Having launched his career at age 15 in the hit pop band Echosmith (he is currently writing and producing with them again but left the band in his early twenties), Sierota spent the better part of the last decade producing and writing singles in a very digital way for artists like Adam Lambert, Aly & AJ, JAWNY, and Quinn XCII.

After being inspired by The Beatles' documentary and digging into his vinyl collection, he decided for Side A that he wanted to relearn how to write and record in a completely analog fashion. Explaining, "I set up a little cassette recorder in the middle of the room were we played live, and just hit 'play.' I was trying to see how far I could get without using a synthesizer so I put guitars through weird tape machines or through, like, loops. Vocals were put through a guitar amp. I've never done something like this before. I usually don't work this way at all."

Today, the Los Angeles-based indie-pop artist celebrates by sharing the lo-fi rock single, "Pull Me To Pieces." When explaining the inspiration behind the track Jamie explains, "Love is brutal. Opening yourself up to somebody is a whole can of worms. It fs you up in a good way and sometimes bad. hey, life's short so might as well let them do their worst!"

The track follows the first two singles from the EP, "No More Excuses" and "Not Sure How This Ends." Meija will be performing at The Airliner in Los Angeles on September 22nd. Tickets are on-sale now.

Under the guise of meija, LA based producer and songwriter Jamie Sierota makes music for our collective inner child. His synth-drenched, indie pop adjacent brand of rock mines the simple moments we tend to ignore, those that tend to mean far more than we'd like to admit.

With the release of his 2019 debut EP, So Long Kid, and the 2021 follow-up EP, Premonition, he has explored themes of nostalgia and naive love and what that all means in a messy and sometimes chaotic world. It has gained him a loyal fan following with over 15 million streams worldwide and praise from outlets like Earmilk, Complex, Ladygunn, KCRW, and more.

Stay tuned for more to come from meija. Listen to the new single here: