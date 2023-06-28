L7 Announces 'IN YOUR SPACE' US Fall Tour & Tease New Single

L7 have announced a special run of US fall tour dates which includes stops at Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals.

Following their blistering performance at Punk Rock Bowling in Las Vegas and their highly successful 2022 Bricks Are Heavy 30th Anniversary tour, the band is excited to tear it up at some intimate stages for a rib-rattling IN YOUR FACE night of rock & roll.

“The energy and vibe that smaller venues allow is something that we always want to stay connected to,” Donita Sparks shares, “and with a new single in the works, we can’t wait to see our crowd up close and in the flesh.”

North American Tour Dates - Tickets

9/14: Asbury Park, NJ @ The Wonder Bar

9/16: Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

9/17: New York, NY @ Gramercy Hall

9/18: Washington, DC @ Black Cat

9/21: Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/2: Los Angeles, CA @ Venice West

10/3: San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

10/5: Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/7: Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

Photo Credit: Robert Fagan