L7 Announces 'IN YOUR SPACE' US Fall Tour & Tease New Single

Tickets are available now.
POPULAR
L7 have announced a special run of US fall tour dates which includes stops at Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals.
Following their blistering performance at Punk Rock Bowling in Las Vegas and their highly successful 2022 Bricks Are Heavy 30th Anniversary tour, the band is excited to tear it up at some intimate stages for a rib-rattling IN YOUR FACE night of rock & roll.
“The energy and vibe that smaller venues allow is something that we always want to stay connected to,” Donita Sparks shares, “and with a new single in the works, we can’t wait to see our crowd up close and in the flesh.”
9/14: Asbury Park, NJ @ The Wonder Bar
9/16: Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
9/17: New York, NY @ Gramercy Hall
9/18: Washington, DC @ Black Cat
9/21: Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival
10/2: Los Angeles, CA @ Venice West
10/3: San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
10/5: Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
10/7: Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
Photo Credit: Robert Fagan
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL