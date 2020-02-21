Kyle Returns with 'YES!' feat. Rich the Kid & K Camp

Ventura, CA bred rapper and actor KYLE is back. This time teaming up with Rich the Kid & K Camp on the bouncy new single titled, "YES!" out today via independently popular./Atlantic Records.

Produced by The Drums and Naz, with additional production by Aaron Vigil, "YES!" marks KYLE's first release of the decade, following a stellar 2019 that included the expanded release of his RIAA gold-certified debut album, LIGHT OF MINE. The deluxe edition saw KYLE and rap superstar Lil Yachty team up once again for "Hey Julie!", following their widely successful, 6X RIAA platinum-certified collaboration, "iSpy," which skyrocketed to #1 on Billboard's Rap Songs Chart and has amassed over 1.5 billion streams to date.

LIGHT OF MINE also went on to spawn the RIAA platinum-certified single "Playinwitme (Feat. Kehlani)" as well as the standout tracks "F You I Love You (Feat. Teyana Taylor)," "SUPERDUPERKYLE (Feat. MadeinTYO)" and "Moment (Feat. Wiz Khalifa)."

In addition to his recorded music, KYLE spent 2019 making his acting debut in the Netflix hip-hop comedy, The After Party, in addition to hosting Fuse's animated hip-hop series, Sugar and Toys, and filming the upcoming crime-drama movie, Cherry, directed by The Russo Brothers.

More new music from KYLE coming very soon.





Related Articles View More Music Stories