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Kurt Stevens to Release Debut Album BETTER WITH A BREEZE

The South Florida native has performed at the Key West and Maui Songwriters Festivals.

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Kurt Stevens will release his debut album, BETTER WITH A BREEZE, on September 4. Inspired by his South Floridian upbringing, Stevens' new project blends radiant, good-time tunes with nautical notes of self-reflection.

Tracklist

Already Alright (Kurt Stevens, Mike Burke, Tyler Bank)

The Rain (Kurt Stevens, John Frank, Tom Pino)

Better With a Breeze (Kurt Stevens, Brian Alexander)

Cast Away (Kurt Stevens, John Frank, Tom Pino)

Smooth (Kurt Stevens, Bradley Collins, Brian Alexander, Kent Jenkins)

Bigger Boat (Kurt Stevens, John Frank, Tom Pino)

Over & Out (Kurt Stevens)

Learning to Be Patient (Kurt Stevens)

Might Collect Rocks (Kurt Stevens, John Frank, Tom Pino)

Everglades (Kurt Stevens, Adam Sickler, Tyler Bank)

Somewhere in the Stars (Kurt Stevens, Adam Sickler, Tyler Bank)

Flamingo (Kurt Stevens)

When the Wind Blows (Kurt Stevens, John Frank, Tom Pino)

Where Pelicans Fly (Kurt Stevens)

'This record is the story of my life. I hope listeners take a minute, close their eyes, and let this music take them to a new place,' says Stevens.

The tropically infused singer-songwriter has been featured at the Key West and Maui Songwriters Festivals and will perform at the Fort Myers Island Hopper Festival next month. Additionally, he's received recognition from media outlets including HYPE magazine, MusicRow, Coastal Point, Stage Right Secrets, and more.

Stevens is set to appear on SiriusXM's Radio Margaritaville with Krystal King on September 4, for an exclusive album interview.

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