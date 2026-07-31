BETTER WITH A BREEZE: Kurt Stevens Set to Release Debut Album

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Kurt Stevens is set to release his debut album, BETTER WITH A BREEZE, on September 4. The recording marks the artist's first full-length collection of original material.

Today, the tropical troubadour releases 'Cast Away,' about a therapeutic day on a sandbar where he's in no rush to be found. In contrast to being 'castaway' and in need of an SOS, Stevens describes the calmness he feels on and around the water. He is rejuvenated by the fishing rod in his hand, the cold beer in his cooler, sunny skies, and sand on his feet.

'To me, life is all about the journey. Better with a Breeze is just that; a journey that winds from the coast I grew up on to the places and people I've come to love along the way. Every song on this record is a song that I've lived,' says Stevens.

He continues, 'I've always loved music that can take you somewhere, music where you close your eyes and you're instantly transported to another place, another time, somewhere the breeze off the ocean cools you down in just the right way. Somewhere the craziness of the world was left behind at the dock, even just for a little while. Music that can take you away or maybe even help you find love somewhere in the stars.'

Better with a Breeze Track List

1. Already Alright (Kurt Stevens, Mike Burke, Tyler Bank)

2. The Rain (Kurt Stevens, John Frank, Tom Pino)

3. Better With a Breeze (Kurt Stevens, Brian Alexander)

4. Cast Away (Kurt Stevens, John Frank, Tom Pino)

5. Smooth (Kurt Stevens, Bradley Collins, Brian Alexander, Kent Jenkins)

6. Bigger Boat (Kurt Stevens, John Frank, Tom Pino)

7. Over & Out (Kurt Stevens)

8. Learning to Be Patient (Kurt Stevens)

9. Might Collect Rocks (Kurt Stevens, John Frank, Tom Pino)

10. Everglades (Kurt Stevens, Adam Sickler, Tyler Bank)

11. Somewhere in the Stars (Kurt Stevens, Adam Sickler, Tyler Bank)

12. Flamingo (Kurt Stevens)

13. When the Wind Blows (Kurt Stevens, John Frank, Tom Pino)

14. Where Pelicans Fly (Kurt Stevens)

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