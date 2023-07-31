Kurt Baker Announces New LP 'Rock N Roll Club'

The album was released on September 29.

By: Jul. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media Post Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Post
The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone With Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, Wil Photo 3 The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone
Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall

Kurt Baker Announces New LP 'Rock N Roll Club'

Kurt Baker has announced a September 29 release date for his upcoming album 'Rock 'N' Roll Club' on Wicked Cool Records.

The title track and a new music video are now streaming along with the launch of pre-orders. The visual was directed by Wyatt Funderburk Shot during their tour of Spain - March, 2023.

Of the track Baker says, "Rock N Roll Club" is an ode to the live music venue - most notably, the dingy, dark, stale beer-smelling, sticker/poster-adorned walls of your local rock n' roll club. Where the music is always loud, the drinks are cheap(ish), and there are always great bands to be seen and friends to meet. Unfortunately in this day in age, The Rock N Roll club is an almost dying institution and this is sad. These clubs are the places where we've grown up, discovered our world of music, and have always let us musicians use their stages to play our songs. We still go there as fans too, to watch our friends and discover new acts. Without them, Rock N Roll - Punk - Alternative culture wouldn't survive. I vividly remember my first time going to a real Rock N Roll club called The Skinny - now Geno's, which coincidentally, the cover of the new album was shot. My world was changed in the best way possible because I finally felt like I could go somewhere where I belonged. This song is dedicated to Kip Brown, who wrote the song but passed away before ever completing it and recording it himself. Groups like Mott the Hoople, Kiss, and the Stooges were the inspiration musically. Under his musical and spiritual guidance from above, I finished up the track with Little Steven and KB Band in the studio, and we are honored to present it to you now, the title track, from the upcoming record - "Rock N Roll Club". Peace and Love."

Of the video, he says, "The "Rock N Roll Club" is a collection of homemade and fan-shot footage from our incredible tour in Spain this past year. It had been 10 years since the KB Band had toured in Spain together and we were received so well by the amazing friends and fans we have in that country. Every night we'd play Rock N Roll clubs - wild nights filled with laughs, dancing, and more important, the rock n roll music that makes our world go round. Enjoy the clip!"

Upcoming shows:

Sept 29th Malden, MA @ Faces Brewing

w/ Nate Doyle, Bad Idea USA

Sept 30th Portland, ME @ Genos

w/ Capisic, Jeff Beam, East End Redemption

Japan Tour

Oct 22th Halloween Ball at LOFT SHINJUKU. TOKYO

Oct 25th at Livehaus SHIMOKITAZAWA. TOKYO

Oct 26th at Top Beat Club TOKYO

Oct 27th at Top Beat Club TOKYO

Oct 28th at OYS NAGOYA

Dec TBA NYC @ TV EYE



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Luke Bryan Releases Music Video for But I Got A Beer In My Hand Photo
Video: Luke Bryan Releases Music Video for 'But I Got A Beer In My Hand'

The video was shot in Springfield, Tennessee on Free Dreaming Farm by music, fashion, lifestyle and celebrity photographer Jim Wright. It flows as a one take video beginning with Luke getting a flat tire, catching a ride to a bar, joining his band on stage, then moving through scenes in and around the bar and wraps as he goes back to join the band.

2
John Came Announces Release Of Long Lost Album Rhythmicon Photo
John Came Announces Release Of Long Lost Album 'Rhythmicon'

The album, a concept album using computer software and synthesizers, was shrouded in mystery on its original release in July of 1995. Who was John Came? Theories have included Alan Wilder, Vince Clarke or Daniel Miller. What exactly was the radiophonic wizardry concealed in the Rhythmicon?

3
Torontos The Conscience Pilate Returns with New Single Bloom Photo
Toronto's The Conscience Pilate Returns with New Single 'Bloom'

Discover the latest release from Toronto's The Conscience Pilate - 'Bloom.' Get all the details about this exciting comeback from the indie art rock band and stream the single now. Available on major streaming platforms.

4
THE LITTLE MERMAID Star Halle Bailey to Release Debut Solo Single Photo
THE LITTLE MERMAID Star Halle Bailey to Release Debut Solo Single

Halle Bailey will release her debut solo single, 'Angel.' Earlier this year, Bailey received rave reviews for her performance as Ariel in Disney's live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid. She will soon be seen as Nettie in the movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Luke Bryan Releases New Music Video for 'But I Got A Beer In My Hand'Video: Luke Bryan Releases New Music Video for 'But I Got A Beer In My Hand'
SOUND OF THE POLICE Documentary Is Coming to HuluSOUND OF THE POLICE Documentary Is Coming to Hulu
Max Launches OWN Hub Featuring Original Series And Curated Collections From OWN: Oprah Winfrey NetworkMax Launches OWN Hub Featuring Original Series And Curated Collections From OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
John Came Announces Release Of Long Lost Album 'Rhythmicon'John Came Announces Release Of Long Lost Album 'Rhythmicon'

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
THE LION KING