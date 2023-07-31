Kurt Baker Announces New LP 'Rock N Roll Club'

Kurt Baker has announced a September 29 release date for his upcoming album 'Rock 'N' Roll Club' on Wicked Cool Records.

The title track and a new music video are now streaming along with the launch of pre-orders. The visual was directed by Wyatt Funderburk Shot during their tour of Spain - March, 2023.

Of the track Baker says, "Rock N Roll Club" is an ode to the live music venue - most notably, the dingy, dark, stale beer-smelling, sticker/poster-adorned walls of your local rock n' roll club. Where the music is always loud, the drinks are cheap(ish), and there are always great bands to be seen and friends to meet. Unfortunately in this day in age, The Rock N Roll club is an almost dying institution and this is sad. These clubs are the places where we've grown up, discovered our world of music, and have always let us musicians use their stages to play our songs. We still go there as fans too, to watch our friends and discover new acts. Without them, Rock N Roll - Punk - Alternative culture wouldn't survive. I vividly remember my first time going to a real Rock N Roll club called The Skinny - now Geno's, which coincidentally, the cover of the new album was shot. My world was changed in the best way possible because I finally felt like I could go somewhere where I belonged. This song is dedicated to Kip Brown, who wrote the song but passed away before ever completing it and recording it himself. Groups like Mott the Hoople, Kiss, and the Stooges were the inspiration musically. Under his musical and spiritual guidance from above, I finished up the track with Little Steven and KB Band in the studio, and we are honored to present it to you now, the title track, from the upcoming record - "Rock N Roll Club". Peace and Love."

Of the video, he says, "The "Rock N Roll Club" is a collection of homemade and fan-shot footage from our incredible tour in Spain this past year. It had been 10 years since the KB Band had toured in Spain together and we were received so well by the amazing friends and fans we have in that country. Every night we'd play Rock N Roll clubs - wild nights filled with laughs, dancing, and more important, the rock n roll music that makes our world go round. Enjoy the clip!"

Upcoming shows:

Sept 29th Malden, MA @ Faces Brewing

w/ Nate Doyle, Bad Idea USA

Sept 30th Portland, ME @ Genos

w/ Capisic, Jeff Beam, East End Redemption

Japan Tour

Oct 22th Halloween Ball at LOFT SHINJUKU. TOKYO

Oct 25th at Livehaus SHIMOKITAZAWA. TOKYO

Oct 26th at Top Beat Club TOKYO

Oct 27th at Top Beat Club TOKYO

Oct 28th at OYS NAGOYA

Dec TBA NYC @ TV EYE