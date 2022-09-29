Kristin Berardi's The Light & The Dark, feat. Ingrid Jensen, To Be Released by Earshift Music

Australian vocalist Kristin Berardi, who resides in Lucerne, Switzerland, releases her new album The Light & the Dark, which brings to light the beauty as well as the injustices that occur in life. Expect honesty, raw emotion, and dynamic performances from modern jazz luminaries including trumpeter Ingrid Jensen, pianist Miro Sprague, double bassist Marty Jaffe, and drummer Jerome Jennings. Guest appearances include saxophonist Troy Roberts and bassist Sam Anning, who also produced the recording.

"This album is an offering of solace, " reflects Kristin. "It's one thing to intellectually know that one's life can contain blessings and trials, but at times you can feel so alone as you are making your way through the tougher days." For Kristin, the album hopes to capture the stories, the sounds, and the intention of all those present: "You will hear the light and the dark, the deception and the truth, the collapse and the rise, which you will no doubt know only too well."

After receiving Australia Council for the Arts support, Kristin and bassist-cum-producer Sam Anning ventured from Brisbane and Melbourne respectively to New York City to record with some of their favorite musicians. "Each of these pieces are about real people, from real life. All of the musicians took much care to understand and capture the essence of the music, " explains Kristin.

The Light & the Dark shuns the tradition of typical jazz vocal albums, where the singer is the main attraction, and the musicians need to express something meaningful in often a short number of bars. "I wanted to allow space for the musicians and be open to anything musically, " reflects Kristin.

Sam Anning has toured extensively throughout Australia, North America and Europe as a bassist-composer. The Light & the Dark is his first album to produce. Sam and Kristin have been playing together for 10 years. "Sam is a highly skilled musician who is kind, and diplomatic; he got the best out of us, " explains Kristin, "His musical integrity and creative finesse were invaluable in putting the collaboration together. He was completely invested in the music."

One of the pieces on the album is by fellow Australian, and singer Mark Sholtez (Verve). "Mark and I were dreaming up collaborations, when he showed me the track What you Want, " explains Kristin. "This song really touched me. To sing it with my friend Miro Sprague, who plays it with tenderness, was such a privilege."

Ingrid Jensen is one of her generations' most gifted trumpeters, and in high-demand. Kristin reflects, "Ingrid's tone on this record is a tribute to the role she has had in my life - encouraging me, calling me onwards, to keep striving and growing, and to keep searching for beauty in music. Ingrid lifts any band she is a part of."

Double bassist Marty Jaffe is also a strong and versatile regular on the New York City scene. He and pianist Miro Sprague have a long standing musical connection, and this is evident in the way they compliment and anticipate each other. "Marty's attention to detail and his incredible facility on the double bass is astonishing, " explains Kristin.

"He also shows his gorgeous arco playing in Slow Waltz - the perfect addition to this piece. Miro's deep connection to beauty and to groove is always on display." Miro has been an active member of the New York and LA scenes, and is highly regarded for his writing and his work with singers such as Sara Gazarek.

Drummer Jerome Jennings has worked with the prestigious Lincoln Center Orchestra, and living legend Sonny Rollins. When Kristin met him in Brisbane, she knew he would be the right fit for the music. "Jerome took great care in understanding each story, finding the right sounds to shape the mood and development of each song, " explains Kristin. "His empathy, integrity and drive can be felt in this recording."

New York based Australian saxophonist Troy Roberts tours with an array of his own projects as well as part of bands led by drummer Jeff "Tain" Watts and organist Joey DeFrancesco. He graces the track "Bunker", named after the recording studio in Brooklyn. This track was written to feature the horn players - Ingrid and Troy. "The impro with the three of us is a highlight on the album for me! I have admired Troy's playing since I first heard him in 1999, " says Kristen, "and I was thrilled to feature him on this album."

Soaring power and delicate nuances make Kristin Berardi one of Australia's most gifted jazz singers. She is universally acknowledged as a vocalist of rare talent and technique that continues to astonish, and endear herself to, audiences around the world. Her music uses the voice to advocate for the lesser known stories, telling a myriad of personal reflections on life, relationships, love and the everyday trappings of one's existence.

Having received every notable Australian jazz prize, as well as the prestigious Montreux Jazz Festival's International Vocal Competition, Kristin's original compositions and peerless interpretations showcase her exquisite timbre and effortless improvisations. Originally from Mackay, in far north-eastern Australia, she now resides in Lucerne, Switzerland, and serves as a staff member at the HSLU - Institute of Jazz and Folk Music.

Berardi has released 13 solo albums and worked with an incredible list of artists throughout Australia, Europe and North America, including Kenny Werner, Thomas Morgan and Dan Tepfer.

