Kristeen Young Releases Title Track 'Full Scrotal Scorpio' From Upcoming Album

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Kristeen Young has released the title track from her upcoming album, 'Full Scrotal Scorpio,' which officially hit streaming today. The song is the title track of her upcoming album, due out this Friday, October 23rd, 2026.

Opening with what first sounds like a whimsical piano melody interrupted by something sinister, it soon takes a dark, signature Kristeen Young turn. With its heavy industrial sound and her dissonant piano-bashing style, it resonates something primal and urgent. Her swirling harmonies and astounding vocal patterns come off as deeply human and a true sonic work of art, ripe for personal interpretations.

Accompanied by her trusty drummer Jefferson Wayne 'Baby Jef' White manning the kit, together the two create a sound and style not unlike something you might hear Trent Reznor produce. Preceding the title track was September's 'Numbers' and 'Not Like You,' which hit streaming in July.

A longtime self-produced project in the making, Full Scrotal Scorpio is about standing on the outside and feeling alone and lost. It's about the arrogance of human beings, and denying that we are animals too.

'It's a piano rock record, but not in the way people have done in the past,' states Young. 'It's Missouri gothic dark doom, but fun because we are living in catastrophic United States of America times, and we should talk about it, but also we need something to jump around to.'

Her unique signature piano style is percussive and dissonant, as she's known to bash it, punch it, slap it, yet also keep it melodic, hence creating a sound all her own. 'I think this is highlighted throughout the album,' she continues. 'It's the album's style throughout: melody in noise. It's what life is, too.'

Her magnetic sound has attracted the ears of iconic producer Tony Visconti (David Bowie, T-Rex), who has worked with Young since the early 2000s. Not only that, but Bowie even did a duet with Young on her song 'Saviour' from her 2003 album, Breasticles. In 2014, Dave Grohl lent his drum and guitar skills on her album, Knife Shift. Young has also recorded and toured with Morrissey among other notable accolades in her expansive career.

Young's album release show is set to take place at TV Eye in Brooklyn on album release day, this Friday October 23rd, and she will be accompanying The Smashing Pumpkins for a third time on their Rats in a Cage tour to perform her version of 'Bullet With Butterfly Wings' at the Kia Forum in LA on November 12th.

About Kristeen Young

Kristeen Young started playing piano as a child in the foster/adopted St. Louis home where she was raised. At first, she was confused why the piano didn't sound like the songs on the radio (which were mostly guitar-based). This disappointment (and eventual goal) became an important building block in creating her own sound.

Upon her arrival to New York City in the 2000s, she quickly gained the attention of iconic producer Tony Visconti [David Bowie, T-Rex], who invited Bowie to a show of hers. This ultimately led to Bowie recording a duet with Young ('Saviour' off of her 2003 album Breasticles), and subsequently touring extensively as Morrissey's support band.

Young's unique piano sound blends dissonance and bashing with melodicism, and her vocals are emotive and operatic, while Jefferson White's drumming hits hard with a soulful aggression.

In March 2026, Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins asked Young to write and record a cover/arrangement of their legendary song, 'Bullet with Butterfly Wings,' to be used for a promotional video for the band's current Rats in a Cage tour where they are celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Mellon Collie and The Infinite Sadness. The promotional video premiered in May 2026, and on October 4th, Corgan brought her on stage in Brooklyn to perform her version of the iconic track. It was so well-received, that he invited her to sing it again in Chicago a few weeks later, and she'll be at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on November 12th to do it one last time to wrap up the tour.

Young's messages in her music come from a deep place of artistry, precision, and care. She is the antithesis of someone trying to climb the popularity ladder through cute social media content. Her music comes from her blood, sweat, and tears, something hard to come by in this day and age.

In addition to her special sound, Young has always self-designed and made her own stage outfits, as well as makes her own music videos, true to her dedication for her DIY vibe.

Upcoming Shows

10/23 - Queens, NY – TV Eye (album release show)

11/12 - Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum (special guest w/ The Smashing Pumpkins)

Photo Credit: Kristeen Young

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