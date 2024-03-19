Krishna Guthrie Band Performs At The Vergennes Opera House Saturday On March 30

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Krishan Guthrie Band will be making its Vergennes Opera House debut on Saturday, March 30, 7:30pm.

The Guthrie Family legacy lives on with the Krishna Guthrie Band. They offer an entire repertoire of original music that connects to Krishna's lineage, from the folk roots of his great grandfather Woody, to the masterful storytelling of his grandfather Arlo. As a band they have carved out their own sound with a mix of rock, folk, and blues.

“Krishna is a very special talent,” said Gerianne Smart, President of the Friends of the Vergennes Opera House. “He and his band have a terrific groove, vibe, and style of playing that we wanted the community to experience.”

The band includes Krishna on lead vocals and guitar, Josh Cote on bass and vocals, Bobbie Maguire on fiddle, and Nicky Fitz on drums. Native Vermonter and Acoustic guitarist and singer/songwriter Helen Hummel, formerly of Bristol, will be opening the show.

"We are so excited to do this show!" said Krishna, and I dare say, so are we at the VOH. Don't miss this one!

Tickets

TICKETS: $15 advance/$20 at the door. Doors and cash bar open at 6:30pm. Warm-up act at 7pm, show starts at 7:30pm. General seating. Visit VergennesOperaHouse.org for tickets and information.

About the Vergennes Opera House

The Vergennes Opera House is managed 100% by volunteers who reinvest all proceeds into the 126-years-young historic theater. This year, the organization is putting all proceeds toward the All Access Project, which will bring an elevator and lift access to the theater to accommodate everyone.