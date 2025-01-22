Kranium & Masicka Question Loyalty on 'Cut The Link'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new year yields a new outlook for Jamaican-born, Queens, NY-raised singer Kranium. His latest anthem is a conscious mantra to “Cut The Link” if something or someone is bringing you down. Jamaican dancehall star Masicka piles on with personal sentiments, as this powerhouse fusion with Kranium’s melodic flow continues their tradition of collaboration. The dynamic duo previously teamed up on each other’s tracks: Kranium’s “Beach House” in 2016 and Masicka’s “Fire In The Rain” the following year.

Produced by TJ Records (Vybz Kartel, Spice, Popcaan) "Cut The Link" opens with the artists making a plea to protect them from their friends who can quickly turn to enemies. Breathless deliveries of their respective verses reveal their passion for change.

“After everything wah gwan… have to be sure ‘bout the surroundings. Some are with you today and against you tomorrow,” Kranium laments about themes in “Cut The Link.”

Kranium leans on his faith after betrayal, especially when he has lost his hope with mankind. Masicka echoes Kranium’s sentiments against the instrumental backdrop of mellow acoustic guitar notes and an introspective spin on Jamaican trap dancehall. The lyric visualizer is directed by Divine Global and 17 Shots.

Cut The Link" follows Kranium’s “Unfck You” (which premiered via COLORS this fall) and one of Jamaica’s biggest songs of 2024 "Higher Life" featuring Chronic Law. The latter video alone has over 9 million views on YouTube.

In support of “Higher Life” and its success, Kranium recently toured Nairobi (Kenya), Kampala (Uganda), and Dubai (UAE) in November and wrapped up 2024 with a performance of the song at Agent Sasco’s Grateful Concert in Kingston, Jamaica.

He will get back on the road February 16 to perform in London along with select 2025 dates in North America throughout the spring. See dates below.

About KRANIUM

Born in Montego Bay, Jamaica, Kranium moved to Queens (Jamaica), New York, at a young age. He was taught musically by his uncle, a veteran dancehall artist Screw Driver. Kranium established himself as an international star with his debut single, "Nobody Has To Know" in 2014. Known for his unique melodies, he earned the title of "Melody Gad" and has gained recognition as an exceptional songwriter, particularly for his insights into the complexities of relationships. Now a decade into his career, Kranium proudly reflects on his achievements. As a dancehall artist with RIAA Certified Gold, Canada Platinum, and multi BPI Certified Silver records, he has garnered the most plaques for his genre since the early 2000s era of Sean Paul and Shaggy. His hits include "Nobody Has To Know" (Gold/RIAA in the USA, Platinum & Gold in Canada, Silver/BPI in the UK), "We Can" featuring Tory Lanez (Gold in Canada, Silver/BPI in the UK), "Can't Believe" featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Wizkid (Gold in Canada), and "Gal Policy" (Silver/BPI in the UK). His collaborations with major artists such as Ed Sheeran, Bebe Rexha, Major Lazer, Jamie XX, and Wiley showcase his versatility and reach in the music industry. Kranium continues to carve out his place in history while breathing new life into the genre and inspiring a new generation of artists.

Tour Dates:

2/16 - London (UK) @ Troxy

3/7 - Toronto (Canada) @ The Phoenix

3/28 - Queens, NY (USA) @ UBS Arena (Wav Festival)

4/27 - Boston, MA (USA)

Comments