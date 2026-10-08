Kottonmouth Kings Release 'California Burning' Video, Tour Oct 22–Jan 2027

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Southern California's rip-hop pioneers Kottonmouth Kings have unveiled the official music video for their single 'California Burning,' available now via Kottonmouth ReKordz and distributed worldwide through Virgin Music Group.

The Kottonmouth Kings are back, and they're shaking things up with a new era of rip-hop that's louder, harder, and more unapologetic than ever. D-Loc rolls deep with Judge D, Taxman, and Chucky Chuck, and it's the youngest members who've stepped up to clean house restructuring the business and pushing the kingdom to new heights.

Hailing from the renegade streets of Southern California, the Kottonmouth Kings have been challenging the mainstream since the '90s, building a legacy of freedom, chaos, and cannabis-fueled anthems. Now, free from old contracts, the Kings are ready to take the energy worldwide. The team's rebuilt with purpose, five of six original music producers are back in the fold: Mike Kumagi, D-Loc, Judge D, Steve Dang, and Jim Perkins crafting beats with big-name collaborations that'll turn heads.

Country legend Kenny Rogers' great nephew, Judge D, sings with the Kottonmouth Kings on the song 'California Burning.' The song speaks to the state of emergency that California is in.

A deeply personal statement about the band's home state, 'California Burning' addresses the devastating wildfires that have impacted communities throughout California while delivering a message of awareness, resilience, and hope.

'This song is an outcry of hope meant to create awareness about today's issues facing the band's home state of California. Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by the wildfires,' says D-Loc.

The official music video brings the song's message to life, pairing the Kings' Signature Sound with powerful imagery inspired by the realities facing their home state. 'California Burning' is featured on the band's latest EP, also titled California Burning.

Following the release of the new video, Kottonmouth Kings will hit the road this fall, kicking off their tour October 22 in Seattle, Washington. The upcoming dates will give fans an opportunity to experience the legendary group live as they continue their next chapter while celebrating their latest music.

Kottonmouth Kings Tour Dates

Oct. 22 @ El Corazon in Seattle, WA

Oct. 23 @ Utopia Teatro in Salem, OR

Oct. 24 @ The Red Room in Spokane, WA

Oct. 25 @ Midtown Ballroom in Bend, OR

Nov. 6 @ Ritz Theater in Scranton, PA

Nov. 7 @ XL Live in Harrisburg, PA

Nov. 8 @ The Webster in Hartford, CT

Nov. 11 @ Hobart Art Theater in Hobart, IN

Nov. 12 @ Rochaus in West Dundee, IL

Nov. 13 @ Pop's in Sauget, IL

Nov. 14 @ Twisted Spoke in Pekin, IL

Nov. 15 @ Frankie's in Toledo, OH

Nov. 16 @ Pyramid Scheme in Grand Rapids, MI

Nov. 28 @ Deep End Live in Redondo Beach, CA

Jan. 16, 2027 @ House of Blues in San Diego, CA

For nearly 30 years, Kottonmouth Kings have been the defiant heartbeat of underground rip-hop, blending hip-hop, punk, reggae, and cannabis culture into a movement that has outlasted industry trends and internal storms. Founded in 1996 by Dustin 'D-Loc' Miller and fallen member Steven 'Saint Dog' Thronson in Placentia, California, KMK grew from backyard cyphers to a global force, challenging the mainstream with albums like Royal Highness and Rollin' Stoned. Led by D-Loc's vision and fueled by a creative crew including Judge D, Johnny Richter, Pakalika and others, the Kings weathered ownership disputes, catalogue sales, fallen members, and lineup shifts, always staying true to their ethos of peace, love, unity, and respect. KMK's story spans nearly three decades of rebellion, resilience, and reinvention against a backdrop of cannabis culture and music industry shifts.

Today the youngest members have the throne and are seasoned for industry success. The legacy lives on with D-Loc, Judge D, Chucky Chuck, and the Taxman. With tours booked and a new EP, the anticipation is building.

Kottonmouth Kings Are

D-Loc (vocals)

Judge D (vocals)

Chucky Chuck (vocals)

Taxman (hype)

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