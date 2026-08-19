Dolly Parton Earns 82 New Global Sales Certifications Across 14 Countries

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As Dolly Parton celebrates her 80th year, her music continues to make an impact around the world. As the Nashville music industry prepares to recognize Parton tonight at the Academy of Country Music Honors event with its ACM Poet's Award, the iconic singer, songwriter and entertainer is celebrating 82 new global sales certifications earned over the past five years.

The certifications span singles and albums across 14 countries including the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, South Africa and more. With her global sales stats last updated in 2021 with a special presentation to the superstar, the continued engagement with Parton's vast catalog of hits has increased significantly in recent years.

Among the latest honors, 'Jolene' has earned Diamond certifications in Canada and the Netherlands, while '9 to 5' has achieved Diamond status in Canada. Both iconic songs have also earned Multi-Platinum certifications across numerous international markets. 'I Will Always Love You' and 'Islands in the Stream' have likewise received new Gold, Platinum and Multi-Platinum certifications, demonstrating the continued global reach of Parton's timeless catalog.

Following the 47 global sales certifications Parton received five years ago, this new wave of certifications further underscores the enduring power of her music and its ability to reach new generations. A full list of the new global sales certifications is included below, highlighting the continued worldwide reach and enduring popularity of her music. The certifications span both singles and albums across markets around the globe.

Albums

The Real... Dolly Parton – Gold (United Kingdom)

Better Day – Silver (United Kingdom)

A Holly Dolly Christmas – Silver (United Kingdom)

Greatest Hits – Gold (United Kingdom)

Greatest Hits – Gold (Finland)

Greatest Hits – Platinum (Australia)

Diamonds & Rhinestones – Greatest Hits – Platinum (Netherlands)

Diamonds & Rhinestones – Greatest Hits – Gold (United Kingdom)

Diamonds & Rhinestones – Greatest Hits – Gold (Finland)

The Very Best Of: Tour Edition – Platinum (New Zealand)

Jolene – Gold (Netherlands)

Jolene – Gold (New Zealand)

Jolene – Gold (Canada)

9 to 5 and Odd Jobs – Gold (Netherlands)

9 to 5 and Odd Jobs – Gold (New Zealand)

The Very Best of Dolly Parton – Platinum (Netherlands)

The Very Best of Dolly Parton – Platinum (Australia)

The Very Best of Dolly Parton – 2x Platinum (Sweden)

The Very Best of Dolly Parton – Gold (Finland)

Dolly Parton 20 Great Songs – Gold (Sweden)

Dolly Parton Greatest Hits – Gold (Sweden)

The Essential Dolly Parton – Platinum (Netherlands)

The Essential Dolly Parton – Gold (Sweden)

Love Songs – Gold (Australia)

Once Upon a Christmas (with Kenny Rogers) – 4x Platinum (Norway)

Once Upon a Christmas (with Kenny Rogers) – Gold (South Africa)

Once Upon a Christmas (with Kenny Rogers) – 7x Platinum (Canada)

Ultimate Dolly Parton – Platinum (Netherlands)

Pure & Simple – Platinum (Netherlands)

Dolly: Live from London – Platinum (Netherlands)

Live and Well – Platinum (Netherlands)

Coat of Many Colors – Gold (Netherlands)

Something Special – Gold (Netherlands)

Rockstar – Gold (Netherlands)

Dumplin' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Gold (Finland)

Dolly (The Seeker/We Used To) – 9x Platinum (South Africa)

14 Greatest Hits – Gold (South Africa)

The Best of Dolly Parton – Platinum (South Africa)

White Limozeen – Gold (Canada)

Singles

'Jolene' – Diamond (Netherlands)

'Jolene' – 3x Platinum (United Kingdom)

'Jolene' – 2x Platinum (Denmark)

'Jolene' – Gold (Greece)

'Jolene' – Gold (Spain)

'Jolene' – Gold (Germany)

'Jolene' – 4x Platinum (New Zealand)

'Jolene' – Gold (Mexico)

'Jolene' – Diamond (Canada)

'Jolene' – Platinum (Finland)

'Jolene' – 3x Platinum (Norway)

'Jolene' – Platinum (Austria)

'Jolene' – 7x Platinum (Australia)

'Jolene' – Platinum (South Africa)

'Coat Of Many Colors' – Silver (United Kingdom)

'Coat Of Many Colors' – Platinum (Canada)

'Islands in the Stream' (with Kenny Rogers) – Platinum (Netherlands)

'Islands in the Stream' (with Kenny Rogers) – 3x Platinum (United Kingdom)

'Islands in the Stream' (with Kenny Rogers) – 6x Platinum (New Zealand)

'Islands in the Stream' (with Kenny Rogers) – Platinum (Denmark)

'Islands in the Stream' (with Kenny Rogers) – Platinum (Austria)

'Here You Come Again' – Gold (United Kingdom)

'Here You Come Again' – Gold (New Zealand)

'Here You Come Again' – 2x Platinum (Canada)

'Here You Come Again' – Platinum (Australia)

'I Will Always Love You' – Gold (United Kingdom)

'I Will Always Love You' – Gold (New Zealand)

'I Will Always Love You' – 3x Platinum (Canada)

'I Will Always Love You' – Platinum (Australia)

'Faith (feat. Mr. Probz)' – Platinum (Canada)

'9 to 5' – Platinum (Netherlands)

'9 to 5' – 3x Platinum (United Kingdom)

'9 to 5' – Platinum (Denmark)

'9 to 5' – 4x Platinum (New Zealand)

'9 to 5' – Gold (Mexico)

'9 to 5' – Gold (Finland)

'9 to 5' – Diamond (Canada)

'9 to 5' – 3x Platinum (Norway)

'9 to 5' – Platinum (Austria)

'9 to 5' – 7x Platinum (Australia)

'9 to 5' – Platinum (South Africa)

'Hard Candy Christmas' – Gold (Canada)

'Why'd You Come in Here Lookin' Like That' – Gold (Canada)

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