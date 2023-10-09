Korean Rock Band The Rose Hits the Billboard 200 Chart With New Album 'Dual'

Korean indie rock band THE ROSE has had a busy Summer as they wind down into Fall with their highly anticipated release “DUAL” making it to the Billboard 200 chart at #83 in its first week of release. In addition to charting on the 200, they also made a momentous debut on this Transparent Arts release with #1 in Emerging Artists, #33 on the Artist Chart, #5 in Album Sales, #5 in Current Album Sales, #3 in Current Alternative Albums, #2 in current Rock Albums # 7 in digital albums and #2 in Internet Albums.

This comes as no surprise to fans as The Rose had a strong debut with their first full-length album release in 2022, “HEAL,” topping various Billboard charts. The project entered the charts at #4 on Billboard’s Heatseekers and made history as the highest-charting Korean rock band to place on Billboard’s Emerging Artists at #12.

The Rose has consistently been known for their ability to connect with their audience on an emotional level, and “DUAL” takes this connection to new heights. Following the emotional journey of their previous release, “HEAL,” the band delves even deeper into the human experience with this new album. “DUAL” offers listeners a glimpse into the band’s exploration of the personal concept of ‘balance.’ Through a seamless fusion of light and dark, they masterfully weave together emotions and sounds that capture the essence of their music.

Listen to DUAL below:

Their newly announced ‘Dawn to Dusk’ Tour kicked off on Wednesday, October 4th in San Francisco at The Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. The announcement comes after a successful year of festival concerts such as Lollapalooza in Chicago, Brazil, Stockholm, Argentina and Chile, CONquest in Manila and Madcool in Madrid among other cities.

ABOUT THE ROSE:

The Korean indie band rock band is composed of four talented members: vocalist and guitarist Woosung, vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Dojoon, bassist Jaehyeong, and drummer Hajoon. Renowned since their inception for electrifying performances, The Rose quickly became one of Korea's most sought-after groups delivering a series of critically acclaimed albums that resonated with fans worldwide. In 2019, three of the band members temporarily went on hiatus to fulfill their mandatory military service obligations, during which Woosung pursued a successful solo career, releasing captivating albums and embarking on sold-out world tours. In a moment of sheer joy for their devoted fans, The Rose reunited during one of Woosung's performances in South Korea in 2022. This reunion paved the way for their first full-length album HEAL, which was inspired by the transformative power of music and the stories shared by both their fans and themselves.