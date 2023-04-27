Kool Keith Announces 'Black Elvis 2' Album With New Single

Get ready for a mind-bending trip through the Hip-Hop cosmos with the one and only Kool Keith. Black Elvis is back with his long-awaited sequel.

Kool Keith takes his information-age rhymes to a whole new level, with a sound that's equal parts street and space. Featuring collaborations with Marc Live, Raaddrr Van, Dynamite, L'Orange, J. Stylez, Agallah and the legendary Ice-T, Black Elvis 2 will leave you reeling.

Plug in your Ethernet and dial-up to travel through Kool Keith's inimitable multi-verse.

Black Elvis 2 will be released on 6-16-23 via Mello Music Group.