Knuckle Puck To Livestream Record Release Show At Chicago's Lincoln Hall

The show is set for 8pm CT/9pm ET on Friday, September 18.

To celebrate the release of their new album 20/20, Chicago pop punkers Knuckle Puck - vocalist Joe Taylor, guitarist/vocalist Nick Casasanto, guitarist Kevin Maida, drummer John Siorek, and bassist Ryan Rumchaks - will perform a livestreamed show at Lincoln Hall in cooperation with Audiotree.

Tickets to this livestreamed, hometown record release show are available here

The show is set for 8pm CT/9pm ET on Friday, September 18. The performance will be available for purchase and to stream via Audiotree after the fact.

Knuckle Puck's third full-length album 20/20 arrives on September 18 through Rise Records. The album is available for pre-order here

The band just shared the lyric video for "What Took You So Long?" Watch and listen here.

The band has also dropped the videos for their singles "RSVP," which was deemed "Knuckle Puck's latest earworm" by Kerrang!, and "Tune You Out."

20/20 was produced by Seth Henderson (State Champs, Real Friends) and mixed by Vince Ratti (The Wonder Years, Title Fight, The Menzingers). 20/20 is launching with a limited edition, 300-piece vinyl pre-order that includes a free zine featuring the band's personal photography.

20/20 is in many ways a companion piece to Knuckle Puck's 2015 debut Copacetic - filtering the same youthful, wide-eyed approach of their early material through the sonic evolutions they've explored since. All at once, 20/20 is both a look back and a step forward - and most importantly, it's an album that, at its core, urges listeners to live in the here and now.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You