Knife Party Share 'Lost Souls EP' Remix

After releasing the explosive new 'Lost Souls EP' back in July - Knife Party's first release in 4 years, the duo of Rob Swire and Gareth McGrillen can now exclusively reveal two brand new remixes, available to buy/ stream from today!With the whole EP hitting over 5.2 million streams in just 2 months, remix duties for two of the tracks has been handed over to dnb heavyweights Muzzy on 'Ghost Train' and British duo Annix on 'Lost Souls'.

Debuting the remixes at Pendulum's new Trinity headline show at London's SW4 and Ultra Japan this month, both Muzzy and Annix take on Knife Party's intense and uncompromising style, creating their own unique and bass heavy takes on the tracks, perfect for a live setting.

With Knife Party ready to hit the road again this Halloween for their North American 'Lost Souls Tour', the remixes add another tool to the guys already stacked sets, and add an additional depth to the EP. Make sure not to miss them!





