Klingande and VARGEN Release 'Kids On The Run'

Klingande kicks off 2023 with "Kids On The Run," a nostalgic house anthem that sees the multi-platinum French DJ & producer collaborating with rising producer VARGEN. The feel-good track is brought to life by Klingande and Vargen's high-energy sound. Drawing from '70s rock music as well as upbeat, catchy EDM. "Kids On The Run" is set to be an instant classic.

VARGEN, Swedish for "wolf" and is the first signing of KIDDO's (Tiesto, Wiz Khalifa, Alan Walker, Robin Schulz to name a few) newly formed record label Tolv Records. A new soon to be iconic, female DJ staying an enigma while wearing a wolf mask is establishing her place in the heavily male dominated DJ music industry.

The debut release "What A Feeling" made its way to place 130 on German official radio charts and VARGEN is now teaming up with Klingande on 70's rock inspired rebel dance anthem "Kids On The Run" as a followup. She says: "It feels like blessing to be able to follow up 'What A Feeling' with this amazing song and collaboration with Klingande."

Klingande, French producer and tropical house champion, has been breathing new life into the electronic music world with his impeccable productions and uplifting sound for nearly half a decade. Propelled to instant fame in 2014 with his multi-platinum debut release, 'Jubel,' Klingande has since continued to release a constant stream of genre-defying singles to satiate his ever-growing fanbase, cementing his reputation as one of the most refreshing and original producers in modern dance today.

A musician in the truest sense of the word, what sets Klingande apart from the rest is not only his dedication to producing unusual and mesmerizing soundscapes, but his ability to touch each corner of the globe with them.

Living life on the road for years at a time, Klingande is well-versed in worldwide tours, having performed at some of the most respected venues and festivals in the game. 'Eye of The Storm" marks Klingande's newest single of 2021 and follows on from 2019's masterful debut double album, The Album. An extensive, 18-track release, the acclaimed LP featured some of the Frenchman's most recognizable tracks, including 'Pumped Up', 'By The River', 'Alive' and the multi-platinum 'Jubel'.

