Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Klingande and VARGEN Release 'Kids On The Run'

Klingande and VARGEN Release 'Kids On The Run'

"Kids On The Run" is set to be an instant classic.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Klingande kicks off 2023 with "Kids On The Run," a nostalgic house anthem that sees the multi-platinum French DJ & producer collaborating with rising producer VARGEN. The feel-good track is brought to life by Klingande and Vargen's high-energy sound. Drawing from '70s rock music as well as upbeat, catchy EDM. "Kids On The Run" is set to be an instant classic.

VARGEN, Swedish for "wolf" and is the first signing of KIDDO's (Tiesto, Wiz Khalifa, Alan Walker, Robin Schulz to name a few) newly formed record label Tolv Records. A new soon to be iconic, female DJ staying an enigma while wearing a wolf mask is establishing her place in the heavily male dominated DJ music industry.

The debut release "What A Feeling" made its way to place 130 on German official radio charts and VARGEN is now teaming up with Klingande on 70's rock inspired rebel dance anthem "Kids On The Run" as a followup. She says: "It feels like blessing to be able to follow up 'What A Feeling' with this amazing song and collaboration with Klingande."

Klingande, French producer and tropical house champion, has been breathing new life into the electronic music world with his impeccable productions and uplifting sound for nearly half a decade. Propelled to instant fame in 2014 with his multi-platinum debut release, 'Jubel,' Klingande has since continued to release a constant stream of genre-defying singles to satiate his ever-growing fanbase, cementing his reputation as one of the most refreshing and original producers in modern dance today.

A musician in the truest sense of the word, what sets Klingande apart from the rest is not only his dedication to producing unusual and mesmerizing soundscapes, but his ability to touch each corner of the globe with them.

Living life on the road for years at a time, Klingande is well-versed in worldwide tours, having performed at some of the most respected venues and festivals in the game. 'Eye of The Storm" marks Klingande's newest single of 2021 and follows on from 2019's masterful debut double album, The Album. An extensive, 18-track release, the acclaimed LP featured some of the Frenchman's most recognizable tracks, including 'Pumped Up', 'By The River', 'Alive' and the multi-platinum 'Jubel'.

Listen to the new single here:



Lojay Announces GANGSTER ROMANTIC EP & Drops MOTO Photo
Lojay Announces 'GANGSTER ROMANTIC' EP & Drops 'MOTO'
Alongside the release, Lojay has shared the video for 'MOTO,' directed by prolific Atlanta-based director Des Gray who is responsible for visuals for the likes of Quavo, Davido and Lil Baby. Starring Lojay himself, the video explores the narrative of his relationship and eventual breakup, edited with a consuming tint of blue to mirror.
meija Shares New Single No Words From Debut Album Do Ya? Photo
meija Shares New Single 'No Words' From Debut Album 'Do Ya?'
meija shares the last single, “No Words,” from his upcoming debut album, Do Ya? The upcoming album follows the cheeky EP Side A and includes the synth-drenched, hazy alt-rock singles, “Time For Us,” “How You Like,” “Matter Over Mind,”  “Pull Me To Pieces,” “No More Excuses” and “Not Sure How This Ends.”
Major League DJz & Major Lazer Share Koo Koo Fun Remixes Photo
Major League DJz & Major Lazer Share 'Koo Koo Fun' Remixes
Major League DJz and Major Lazer unveil remixes of their collaborative track, “Koo Koo Fun” featuring Nigerian icon Tiwa Savage and DJ Maphorisa, by Bianca Costa, Chloé Caillet, Francis Mercier and Nic Fanciulli. The original version features contributions from Don Jazzy and Stargate, was released last year alongside a video.
Lavender Diamond Release New Song Real Life I Love You Photo
Lavender Diamond Release New Song 'Real Life I Love You'
The Los Angeles-based chamber-pop band Lavender Diamond released a new song “Real Life I Love You,” featuring guest vocals from Jim James of My Morning Jacket, via Petaluma Records. The single, which was produced by the band with original Blondie member Nigel Harrison, can be streamed and downloaded exclusively on Bandcamp.

From This Author - Michael Major


Shania Twain Drops New Album 'Queen of Me'Shania Twain Drops New Album 'Queen of Me'
February 3, 2023

The LP represents a deep and dynamic creative statement from this iconic voice – from the energetic opener “Giddy Up!” through the empowered title track “Queen of Me,” and the passionate finale “The Hardest Stone” – which was produced by Tyler Joseph (Twenty One Pilots).
Renee Elise Goldsberry, Billy Porter & More to Appear on Jimmy Fallon's THAT'S MY JAM Season TwoRenee Elise Goldsberry, Billy Porter & More to Appear on Jimmy Fallon's THAT'S MY JAM Season Two
February 2, 2023

The new season is bringing more laughs, music and a stellar lineup of Grammy-, Tony- and Emmy-winning celebrity guests, including Chloe & Halle Bailey, Kelsea Ballerini, Jabari Banks, Alexa Bliss, Big Boi, Quinta Brunson, Chance The Rapper, Darren Criss, Jason DeRulo, Jenna Dewan, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Nikki Glaser, Taraji P. Henson, and more.
Mya Byrne Shares New Single 'Lend You A Hand' & Makes TV HistoryMya Byrne Shares New Single 'Lend You A Hand' & Makes TV History
February 2, 2023

Produced by Grammy-nominated songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan, Rhinestone Tomboy finds Mya Byrne at the forefront of a movement propelled by a much needed burst of fresh air. A queer trans woman playing Americana steeped with potent branches of blues, rock, glam and country music.
Legendary Kauai Icon Larry Rivera Passes Away at 92Legendary Kauai Icon Larry Rivera Passes Away at 92
February 2, 2023

Larry Rivera, a legendary fixture of Kauai, Hawaii whose career spanned over seven decades and who worked alongside Elvis Presley in ‘Blue Hawaii’ has passed away at the age of 92. Also known as “Mr. Coco Palms,” Rivera was a key fixture of Kauai’s entertainment culture where he started his career in the 50s.
VIDEO: Heidi Klum Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVIDEO: Heidi Klum Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
February 2, 2023

The two stars chat about Heidi’s daughter, Leni, walking in her first fashion show for Dolce & Gabbana in Venice, where Jennifer performed “Nessun Dorma.” The supermodel talks about how all her kids grew up practicing their runway walk in her heels and shares that her father filmed all their births. Watch the new video clip now!
share