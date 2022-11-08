Kitchen Dwellers Announce February Tour Dates

Following last week's January tour announcement, The Kitchen Dwellers are thrilled to announce their February, 2023 tour dates. The February run will kick off on Feb 3 and 4 with two nights at The Elm in the band's hometown, Bozeman, MT.

The tour will take the band along with special guest, Lindsay Lou along the Pacific Northwest and West Coast and will wrap up in Solana Beach, CA on Feb 19. Pre-sale tickets for will be available for purchase starting today at 1pm eastern, and will be followed by public onsale, Friday, November 11 at noon eastern. Tickets are available here.

The Kitchen Dwellers will play a handful of shows in Colorado this December, followed by an appearance at the sold out Strings & Sol festival in Puerto Morelos. The Kitchen Dwellers will wrap up 2022 with two nights at The Commonwealth Room in Salt Lake City.

Kitchen Dwellers Tour Dates

Dec 1 @ Belly Up Aspen | Aspen, CO - SOLD OUT

Dec 2-3 @ 10 Mile Music Hall | Frisco, CO

Dec 7-11 @ Strings & Sol | Puerto Morelos, Q.R. - SOLD OUT

Dec 30-31 @ The Commonwealth Room | Salt Lake City, UT

Jan 13 @ Denver Comes Alive - Mission Ballroom | Denver, CO

Jan 14 @ Surf Hotel | Crested Butte, CO

Jan 15 @ Public House | Buena Vista, CO

Jan 17-18 @ Knotty Pine | Victor, ID

Jan 20-21 @ Great Northern Bar & Grill | Whitefish, MT

Feb 3-4 @ The Elm | Bozeman, MT*

Feb 7 @ The Knitting Factory | Boise, ID*

Feb 9 @ Wild Buffalo | Bellingham, WA*

Feb 10 @ Neumos | Seattle, WA*

Feb 11 @ Aladdin Theater | Portland, OR*

Feb 14 @ The Domino Room | Bend, OR*

Feb 15 @ Crystal Bay Casino | Crystal Bay, NV*

Feb 16 @ Felton Music Hall | Felton, CA*

Feb 17 @ The Independent | San Francisco, CA*

Feb 18 @ Pappy + Harriet's | Pioneertown, CA*

Feb19 @ Belly Up Tavern | Solana Beach, CA*

Mar 3-5 @ WinterWonderGrass | Steamboat Springs, CO

* w/ Lindsay Lou

The quartet-Shawn Swain [Mandolin], Torrin Daniels [banjo], Joe Funk [upright bass], and Max Davies [acoustic guitar]-twist bluegrass, folk, and rock through a kaleidoscope of homegrown stories, rich mythology, American west wanderlust, and psychedelic hues.

After amassing 5 million-plus streams, selling out shows, and receiving acclaim from Huffington Post, Relix, American Songwriter, and more, the group brings audiences back to Big Sky Country on their third full-length album.

"The town of Wise River is basically a forgotten spot on the map," Shawn says. "It used to be a thriving place with many prosperous mines, but now it's practically dried up. There's a hell of a lot of melancholy. In our mind, it symbolizes the overall feeling of being in slowed-down Montana life."