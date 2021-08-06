Kingg Bucc Releases Newest Single 'Check N Step'

Rising Haitian American rapper Kingg Bucc is creating a name for himself as the Kingg of back to back releases. His first three musical offerings of the year were released weeks apart and showcased an artist with an impressive arsenal of versatile rhyme schemes, rambunctious flows and dominating beats.

Now, KINGG BUCC is back again to share his newest release. "Check N Step" is available now at all DSPs and streaming services. The track is accompanied by a lyric video which is out now. This is the latest release off Kingg Bucc's upcoming EP SWIPER SEASON, STILL SWIPING.

His previous release "We On It," smashed his previous Shazam records in major cities like Jacksonville, FL and Atlanta, GA. In "Going Harder" he slowed things down and shocked fans more a melodic approach similar to that of Hot 100 favorites, Rod Wave and Roddy Rich. With "Check N Step", Kingg Bucc utilizes a catchy infectious hook to deliver what promises to be a street anthem for the summer.

Kingg Bucc's debut EP SWIPER SEASON was released in late 2019. Produced by GRAMMY® Award-nominated producer DJ Hardwerk (Cardi B, Major Lazer, Camila Cabello), the EP included the singles, "Swiper Season," "Big Shot," and "Pick Sides." He also later introduced standout track, "Turn Me Up (Feat. NLE Choppa)." The official visual went on to quickly collect over 1M views.

Listen here: