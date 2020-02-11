King Princess Debuts 'Ohio' and Music Video

After performing in Columbus, OH last night, King Princess unveils long-awaited fan favorite "Ohio" alongside a new video. A staple of her live sets since the very beginning of her career, the song is available to stream for the first time today.

Ohio will be included on the deluxe version of King Princess' debut album Cheap Queen, out this Friday, along with four other previously unreleased tracks: "All Dressed in White," "Forget About It," "Best Friend" and "Back of a Cab."

The deluxe album announcement follows her "Saturday Night Live" debut and other major moments from 2019, including the release of her debut album Cheap Queen on Zelig/Columbia Records, which continues to receive critical praise. The album was written and produced in Los Angeles by King Princess and Mike Malchicoff and features contributions from Tobias Jesso Jr., Father John Misty and The Dap-Kings.

Currently in the midst of a North American headline run, King will join Harry Styles on the European leg of his world tour, Love On Tour, this spring. Dates kick off April 15 in Birmingham,U.K. through May 31 in Budapest. See below for full tour routing.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, King Princess is a vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter. The product of a musical family, she spent much of her childhood tinkering on the vintage Neve board in her father's Brooklyn studio, learning guitar and piano along the way.

KING PRINCESS - CHEAP QUEEN (DELUXE)

1. Tough On Myself

2. Useless Phrases

3. Cheap Queen

4. Ain't Together

5. Do You Wanna See Me Crying?

6. Homegirl

7. Prophet

8. Isabel's Moment featuring Tobias Jesso Jr.

9. Trust Nobody

10. Watching My Phone

11. You Destroyed My Heart

12. Hit the Back

13. If You Think It's Love

14. Back of a Cab

15. All Dressed

16. Forget About It

17. Best Friend

18. Ohio

KING PRINCESS LIVE

February 11 Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN

February 13 The Pageant Saint Louis, MO

February 14 The Truman Kansas City, MO

March 27 Lollapalooza Buenos Aires, AR

March 28 Lollapalooza Santiago, CL

April 3 Lollapalooza Sao Paulo, BR

April 5 Estereo Picnic Bogotá, CO

April 15 Birmingham Arena Birmingham, UK*

April 17 FlyDSA Sheffield, UK*

April 19 3Arena Dublin, IR*

April 22 The O2 London, UK*

April 23 The O2 London, UK*

April 25 Manchester Arena Manchester, UK*

April 26 The SSEO Hydro Glasgow, UK*

April 29 The Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, DE*

May 1 Spektrum Oslo, NO*

May 2 Ericsson Globe Stockholm, SE*

May 4 Royal Arena Copenhagen, DK*

May 6 Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, NL*

May 8 Barclaycard Arena Hamburg, DE*

May 10 Tauron Arena Krakow, PL*

May 11 O2 Arena Prague, CZ*

May 13 AccorHotels Arena Paris, FR*

May 15 Pala Alpitour Turin, IT*

May 16 Unipol Arena Bologna, IT*

May 18 WiZink Center Madrid, ES*

May 20 Altice Arena Lisbon, PT*

May 25 Sportpaleis Antwerp, BE*

May 27 Lanxess Arena Cologne, DE*

May 28 Olympiahalle Munich, DE*

May 30 Stadhalle Vienna, AU*

May 31 Budapest Arena Budapest, HU*

June 4 Primavera Sound Barcelona, ES

*with Harry Styles





