King Falcon Return with Reimagining of the Paramore Classic 'Crushcrushcrush'

As the one-year anniversary of their self-titled Mascot Records debut approaches, New York rockers King Falcon are releasing their first piece of new music from their upcoming 2025 release. The quartet comprised of Michael Rubin [vocals, lead guitar], Joe Conserva [bass], Justin Kosisky [guitar], and Dipayan “Dip” Chakraborty [drums] are back with a cover of Paramore’s classic single “Crushcrushcrush.”

The song comes from Paramore’s 3x Platinum certified sophomore album Riot! The King Falcon reimagined version keeps the feel from the original while adding their own style and musical expression. The band’s version is more guitar-driven than the 2007 original and offers a completely different feel thanks to Rubin’s vocals. The song showcases the sound that has helped King Falcon develop a loyal fanbase that they will continue to build upon with this release and the 2025 album. Produced by GRAMMY® Award winner Skidd Mills, the song is now available.

“I’ve always been a fan of Paramore. Their music takes me back to my childhood where my friends would sing while I played their songs on my guitar,” reflects Michael Rubin.

To coincide with the release of the new single, King Falcon recently announced a series of tour dates in support of the single. The tour kicks off October 3rd in the band’s hometown of Queens, NY and heads west before wrapping up in New York City on October 27th. The band will also have shows in November as well January/February 2025. Information on all shows and tickets can be found at https://kingfalconband.com/shows.

King Falcon 2024 Tour Dates

October 3 – Queens, NY - Bar Freda

October 5 – Huntington, NY - Industry

October 7 – Brooklyn, NY - Mathilde

October 10 – Rochester, NY - Bug Jar

October 12 – Buffalo, NY - Nietsche's

October 18 – Tremont, OH - CODA

October 19 – Grand Rapids, MI - Mulligan's

October 20 – Cincinnati, OH - Northside Tavern

October 22 – Nashville, TN - The Basement

October 27 – New York, NY – Pianos

November 8 – Smithtown, NY - Katie's

King Falcon 2025 Tour Dates

January 30 – Syracuse, NY - Funk and Waffles

January 31 – Cleveland, OH - Maple Grove

February 1 – Akron, OH – Buzzbin

February 4 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s

February 7 – Nashville, TN – Cobra

February 12 – Philadelphia, PA – Silk City

February 13 – Garwood, NJ - Crossroads

About King Falcon

Outfitted with lived-in and loud vintage gear, shaped equally by 21st century alternative and classic rock, and proudly born in New York City, King Falcon rev up raw and raucous anthems with attitude and a whole lot of emotion. The quartet - Michael Rubin [vocals, lead guitar], Joe Conserva [bass], Justin Kosisky [guitar], and Dipayan “Dip” Chakraborty [drums] - boldly break boundaries both in the studio and on stage. In between spending hours with a guitar in-hand, Michael obsessed over classic records by Steely Dan and Led Zeppelin in addition to Tame Impala’s Currents. The Queens native attended School of Rock for years and eventually founded his first project Inoculated Canaries, stirring up local buzz, touring, and landing on radio airwaves. Progressing as a singer and guitarist, he officially launched King Falcon in 2020. Blown away by demos, Mascot Label Group signed the King Falcon in the middle of the Global Pandemic without even meeting them in-person or seeing them live. The group’s self-titled debut, King Falcon, arrived during 2023. It racked up north of 2 million streams on Spotify fueled by “Ready Set Go,” “Cadillac,” and “Everybody’s Down.” Inciting unanimous critical applause, mxdwn hailed them as “Best New Artist 2023,” and Guitar World christened them “one of NYC’s most exciting indie-rock bands.” Meanwhile, they packed houses at headline gigs in addition to performing alongside everyone from Des Roc to Sublime With Rome. Now, the musicians sharpen a scorching signature style on a series of 2024 singles and their forthcoming second full-length album for Mascot.

Photo Credit: Brian Berson

Comments