BLOOM EP by King Falcon to Arrive from NYC Alt-Rock Band
The New York City-based act joins a wave of independent alt-rock releases this season.
By: Joshua Wright
New York City alt-rock band KING FALCON is preparing to release a new EP titled BLOOM, according to information distributed to press.
The EP is set for release on September 18, 2026.
Track List
1. Holding Out
2. Nothing Feels Amazing
3. Hourglass
4. Hungry Dog Run
5. Wait
6. Holding Out (Acoustic)
Photo credit: Xander Strohm
Photo Credit: Xander Strohm | Download hi-res image