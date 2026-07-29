BLOOM EP by King Falcon to Arrive from NYC Alt-Rock Band

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. Sign Up

New York City alt-rock band KING FALCON is preparing to release a new EP titled BLOOM, according to information distributed to press.

The EP is set for release on September 18, 2026.

Track List

1. Holding Out

2. Nothing Feels Amazing

3. Hourglass

4. Hungry Dog Run

5. Wait

6. Holding Out (Acoustic)

Photo credit: Xander Strohm



Photo Credit: Xander Strohm | Download hi-res image

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...