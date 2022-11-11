Kinder Releases New EP 'Akwaaba'

Ghanaian-Australian singer, songwriter and producer sibling duo Kinder (aka Savannah and Briony Osei) share their liberating new EP "Akwaaba" via Warner Music Australia.

The four track EP see's the duo bringing their audience back to the dancefloor and to their club roots with recent singles "Keep Up", "Gettin' On Ova", as well as new track "Take Away" and an extended version of "Keep Up".

"When we were making this new EP, it was the first time we had worked, in real life, face-to-face with people since the lockdown. We can't explain how motivating and exciting it was, back to doing what we love. We made the record at Jono Ma's studio in Byron Bay along with Jonti Danilewitz. It felt surreal to be somewhere so beautiful, surrounded by nature, and the sound of birds, on really our first trip out of Newcastle in a long time." They say of the creative process of the EP.

The EP coincides with a string of summer festival dates that includes Summer Camp Festival, VANFEST, Ice Cream Factory, and Club God. They've also just been announced to be supporting Elderbrook in Sydney and Melbourne in January.

"Akwaaba" follows the recent release of the four-track EP Yenko which was defined by generosity of spirit, one that's imbued with some kind of sisterly magic. An opportunity for Kinder to celebrate and share the depth of their Ghanaian heritage with the world, "Yenko" was the result of two lives' worth of soul-searching and self-possession, a testament to Savannah and Briony's distinct vision.

Featuring the singles "Come Along" (feat. A.GIRL), "Rasta" (feat. Gold Fang), "Bus Stop" and title track "Yenko", they captured an addictive late-night energy that was brought to festival and club stages. "Akwaaba" hears them stepping into an evolution that steers to the future while paying a nod to their roots.

Listen to the new EP here:

KINDER LIVE TOUR DATES

Saturday 12th November - Summer Camp Festival, Melbourne VIC

Friday 2nd December - VANFEST, Bathurst NSW

Thursday 22nd December - Ice Cream Factory, Perth WA

Sunday 1st January - Sounds Like, Sydney NSW

Monday 2nd January - Club God, Hobart TAS

Thursday 12th Jan 2023 - 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC *

Friday 13th Jan 2023 - Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW *

Saturday 11 February 2023 - Party In The Paddock, Launceston TAS