Kim Kardashian Says New Kanye Album JESUS IS KING Will Be Out Next Month

Variety reports that Kim Kardashian tweeted a photo confirming that Kanye West's next album, out on Sept. 27, will be called "Jesus is King."

The track list includes religious themed titles like "God Is," "Baptized," "Through the Valley," "Sunday" and "Sweet Jesus."

West released five albums last year in a span of five weeks--he was the featured artist on two of the five. He performed Sunday Services at Coachella several months ago.

See Kardashian's tweet below:

