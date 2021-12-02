Kim Gordon Releases New Song 'Grass Jeans' With Proceeds To Fund Texas Choice

Today﻿ Kim Gordon shares a new track "Grass Jeans," recorded with touring band members Sterling Laws, Sarah Register & Camilla Charlesworth and is the first new music since releasing her critically acclaimed solo debut, No Home Record.

All proceeds from the month of December for the song will be benefiting Fund Texas Choice (formerly Fund Texas Women), a non-profit organization that pays for Texans' travel to abortion clinics. The Fund was formed in response to the passage of Texas House Bill 2, which closed nearly 75% of over 40 Texan clinics in 2013 and 2014. The closures were primarily in rural and low-income areas of the state, necessitating cost-prohibitive, time-wasting, and geographically-difficult travel for groups already facing financial obstacles to abortion.

Kim Gordon says of the release, "I often get asked "Can music change things for people in a political landscape?" Hell yes it can . . . but it takes a listener, an audience to make it anything. So please join me in helping to protect and keep accessible a woman's right to choose her fate by purchasing this song and supporting Fund Texas Choice and their collective efforts to secure abortion access for all. Thank you. It means so much."

Listen to the new single here: