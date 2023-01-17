Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Killowen Drops Highly Anticipated UK Garage Anthem 'Sober'

Keeping up the momentum he gained from the 'Break The Cycle' (Luke Gomm Refix)' that came out back in December, KiLLOWEN is ready to make 2023 his own. 

Jan. 17, 2023  

West Londoner KiLLOWEN is kicking off 2023 by sharing his most anticipated track to date, 'Sober'.

Since the first snippet went viral on TikTok in October 2022, the sound has been used over 2500 times and accumulated over 5 million views along with thousands of comments from fans before its release - it's clear to see that 'Sober' is KiLLOWEN's most anticipated single to date and looks set to bring the artist the recognition he deserves.

Exploring the narrative of battling addiction, the track is written, produced and performed by KiLLOWEN himself, and contains the recognisable BADBADNOTGOOD sample of 'Time Moves Slow'. Whether it's a vice, or a love interest, KiLLOWEN provides a highly relatable, feel-good track, that you can either dance to or reflect on.

Listen to the new single here:



Produced by Andrew Nelson (Harms Way, Weekend Nachos, LURK), Suffocating Hallucination unites them in a blisteringly blissful sonic celebration of disillusionment and chaos. Issued by Closed Casket Activities, the record arrives just ahead of a US tour with The Acacia Strain and Fit For An Autopsy (dates listed).
Spadei, the supergroup consisting of Wally Ingram, Tom Freund, and Stevie Blacke, is back with their newest single “Shine a Light” due out January 24th. It is the second release from their upcoming album Left Right Here with Six Degrees Records. 
Recent collaborations include Jamaican dancehall legend Ninjaman, Beastie Boys producer/collaborator Money Mark, and no-wave pioneer James Chance. The band also has remixes out or on the way from Genesis P-Orridge (Psychic TV, Throbbing Gristle), Jennifer Herrema (Royal Trux), Uniform, Youth Code, Brian DeGraw (Gang Gang Dance) and more.
Narrow Head’s latest single “Caroline” captures the band at their most nakedly pop-inflected moment yet. Washes of melodics and A/B song-structures are subsumed in an ocean-spray of glimmering distortion and aired with sweetly sung words, generating Moments of Clarity’s soft album centerpiece.

From This Author - Michael Major


January 17, 2023

Sadie Sink will star in Searchlight Pictures' O'Dessa, a new rock opera film directed by Geremy Jasper. The film will feature original songs by Jasper and Jason Binnick. Sink will begin shooting in Croatia in May, before starting to film the final season of Stranger Things in the summer.
January 17, 2023

The sound of his debut mixtape was prophetic, creating a new wave of hip hop while laying out the blueprint for many of the most popular rap stars to follow. With his finger constantly on the pulse of culture, Lil Yachty has utilized his unmatched sense of what’s next to expand his career into other entertainment verticals.
January 17, 2023

LA-based alternative singer-songwriter Jane., shares serene single 'Beach Inside.' After a string of dates supporting singer-songwriter Suki Waterhouse on tour and playing in Waterhouse's live band across the Western U.S., Jane. will complete the tour tonight in Salt Lake City, UT with tickets available now.
January 17, 2023

Gleib has made multiple appearances on “The Late Late Show” on CBS, and he has appeared on “The Tonight Show” on NBC, in the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot movie, and @Midnight on Comedy Central. He voices characters in the animated films Ice Age and The Book of Life.
January 17, 2023

Teaming up for what promises to be an unforgettable jaunt of epic proportions, iconic GRAMMY® Award-winning heavy rock band Mastodon will join forces with GRAMMY® Award-nominated French heavy metal luminaries Gojira for THE MEGA-MONSTERS TOUR,  a massive co-headline tour across North America in 2023.
