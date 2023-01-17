Killowen Drops Highly Anticipated UK Garage Anthem 'Sober'

West Londoner KiLLOWEN is kicking off 2023 by sharing his most anticipated track to date, 'Sober'.

Since the first snippet went viral on TikTok in October 2022, the sound has been used over 2500 times and accumulated over 5 million views along with thousands of comments from fans before its release - it's clear to see that 'Sober' is KiLLOWEN's most anticipated single to date and looks set to bring the artist the recognition he deserves.

Exploring the narrative of battling addiction, the track is written, produced and performed by KiLLOWEN himself, and contains the recognisable BADBADNOTGOOD sample of 'Time Moves Slow'. Whether it's a vice, or a love interest, KiLLOWEN provides a highly relatable, feel-good track, that you can either dance to or reflect on.

Keeping up the momentum he gained from the 'Break The Cycle' (Luke Gomm Refix)' that came out back in December, KiLLOWEN is ready to make 2023 his own.

Listen to the new single here: