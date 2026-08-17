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Killer Kin to Launch 20-Date European Tour on ONE WAY EP

The trek marks the band's third European run, with stops in Berlin, London, and Paris.

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Killer Kin to Launch 20-Date European Tour on ONE WAY EP

Killer Kin's One Way EP dropped August 7 on Wap Shoo Wap Records, with Europe getting it live starting this Wednesday in Berlin. Vinyl, limited to 300 copies, ships August 25.

Revolver, Electric Eye Rock, and France's COREandCO have all already jumped on the title track — a three-minute gut-punch of AC/DC muscle, Stooges sleaze, and Motörhead speed. 20 dates, six countries, three weeks. This is Killer Kin's third run through Europe and their heaviest yet.

Killer Kin — In Europe (19 August – 9 September 2026, 20 Dates)

19/08 — Berlin, DE — Neue Zukunft — Tickets

20/08 — Masnedø, DK — Gutter Island Fest — Tickets

21/08 — Bremen, DE — Die Schanke — Door

22/08 — Münster, DE — Heile Welt — Door

23/08 — Kortrijk, BE — Pit's — Door

24/08 — Ramsgate, UK — Ramsgate Music Hall — Door

25/08 — Brighton, UK — Daltons — Door

26/08 — Bristol, UK — The Gryphon — Door

27/08 — Newcastle, UK — The Cluny — Door

28/08 — Nottingham, UK — Tap N Tumbler — Door

29/08 — Sheffield, UK — Cosmic Vibration Fest — Door

30/08 — London, UK — Helgi's — Tickets

01/09 — Nantes, FR — Black Shelter — Door

02/09 — Lyon, FR — Rock N'Eat — Door

03/09 — Paris, FR — Le Klub — Tickets

04/09 — Utrecht, NL — dB's — Door

05/09 — Haarlem, NL — Slachthuis — Door

06/09 — Arnhem, NL — Café Bosch — Door

08/09 — Lucerne, CH — Sedel — Door

09/09 — Vaduz, LI — Camaleon — Door

The One Way EP is out now on Wap Shoo Wap Records, with vinyl (300 copies) shipping August 25. The full tour schedule is also available via Bandsintown.

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