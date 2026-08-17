Killer Kin to Launch 20-Date European Tour on ONE WAY EP
The trek marks the band's third European run, with stops in Berlin, London, and Paris.
Killer Kin's One Way EP dropped August 7 on Wap Shoo Wap Records, with Europe getting it live starting this Wednesday in Berlin. Vinyl, limited to 300 copies, ships August 25.
Revolver, Electric Eye Rock, and France's COREandCO have all already jumped on the title track — a three-minute gut-punch of AC/DC muscle, Stooges sleaze, and Motörhead speed. 20 dates, six countries, three weeks. This is Killer Kin's third run through Europe and their heaviest yet.
Killer Kin — In Europe (19 August – 9 September 2026, 20 Dates)
19/08 — Berlin, DE — Neue Zukunft — Tickets
20/08 — Masnedø, DK — Gutter Island Fest — Tickets
21/08 — Bremen, DE — Die Schanke — Door
22/08 — Münster, DE — Heile Welt — Door
23/08 — Kortrijk, BE — Pit's — Door
24/08 — Ramsgate, UK — Ramsgate Music Hall — Door
25/08 — Brighton, UK — Daltons — Door
26/08 — Bristol, UK — The Gryphon — Door
27/08 — Newcastle, UK — The Cluny — Door
28/08 — Nottingham, UK — Tap N Tumbler — Door
29/08 — Sheffield, UK — Cosmic Vibration Fest — Door
30/08 — London, UK — Helgi's — Tickets
01/09 — Nantes, FR — Black Shelter — Door
02/09 — Lyon, FR — Rock N'Eat — Door
03/09 — Paris, FR — Le Klub — Tickets
04/09 — Utrecht, NL — dB's — Door
05/09 — Haarlem, NL — Slachthuis — Door
06/09 — Arnhem, NL — Café Bosch — Door
08/09 — Lucerne, CH — Sedel — Door
09/09 — Vaduz, LI — Camaleon — Door
The One Way EP is out now on Wap Shoo Wap Records, with vinyl (300 copies) shipping August 25. The full tour schedule is also available via Bandsintown.