Kids That Fly Release JFK-Inspired Single 'CALM DOWN, COME DOWN'

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Kids That Fly have released their new single 'Calm Down, Come Down,' a departure from the band's usual subject matter that draws on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the political turmoil that followed and the idea of angels descending to make sense of a troubled world. The track arrives ahead of the band's forthcoming album, due in spring 2027.

Written during a studio session with producer Tommy English, 'Calm Down, Come Down' began as a largely completed instrumental without lyrics. With news of the release of previously classified JFK assassination records circulating at the time, the band decided to explore one of the most scrutinized events in American history and its lasting impact on the country.

The song opens in Dealey Plaza in Dallas in 1963, where Kennedy was assassinated. Its imagery references the famous Zapruder film and the highway overpass overlooking the scene before shifting to a modern American street corner in the second verse. There, a man spins a sign outside a strip mall, traffic backs up beneath an aging overpass and everyday life reflects a country still contending with the consequences of its past. The chorus introduces a different perspective, imagining angels descending from heaven to address the problems humanity has created, while questioning their own role in allowing those problems to develop.

'We had this instrumental mostly finished when we went into the studio with Tommy, but we didn't have any lyrics, and the JFK files were all over the news that week,' says Kids That Fly. 'We figured, why not write about something interesting? It's definitely a change of pace from our usual hunky-dory love songs. The idea was to connect that moment in 1963 to the America we're living in now, and then bring in this grandiose idea of angels coming down to clean up the mess. But if they're all-powerful, maybe they had something to do with creating it in the first place. So we're asking them to calm down before they come down and give us a break.'

Musically, the band drew inspiration from The Killers, incorporating some of The Strokes' sharper guitar sensibilities alongside a more theatrical vocal approach. The song also marks the first time the band's lead singer has explored a more operatic vocal range. Despite its ambitious subject matter, the recording retains the straightforward structure of a four-piece rock band, with a single lead vocal track supported by guitars, bass and drums.

The accompanying music video was filmed in New Orleans, a city with its own connection to investigations surrounding Kennedy's assassination and the political intrigue of the 1960s.

'There's something really satisfying about playing this song live because it's just the four of us,' the band adds. 'No synthesizers or samples to figure out, no gaps to fill. It's a big song in terms of what we're singing about, but at the end of the day, it's just one vocal and the band playing together. That's been really refreshing for us.'

Formed while its members were students at the University of Connecticut, Kids That Fly have grown from a college house band making regular trips to New York City to record and perform into a nationally touring alternative rock band signed to Giant Music. Their forthcoming album is expected in spring 2027.

'Calm Down, Come Down' is available now on all major streaming platforms. Listen here.

To learn more about Kids That Fly, visit www.kidsthatfly.net.

About Kids That Fly

Kids That Fly create emotionally charged alternative rock that pairs soaring guitars, memorable melodies and fearless songwriting with an undeniable live energy. Signed to Giant Music, the band continues to earn national attention through new releases and an expanding touring schedule. Their next album is expected in spring 2027.





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