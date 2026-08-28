Kids That Fly Release New Single "MADELINE"

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Kids That Fly released their new single 'Madeline' today, a bittersweet song about the questions that remain when a relationship reaches its end.

Built around the recurring refrain 'Oh, no!' 'Madeline' sits in the youthful despair of a mid-century American high school breakup. Goodbyes, morning trains and the feeling of getting further down the line run through the song, while the repeated hook takes on a different weight each time it returns.

''Madeline' takes place in the final conversation of a 'will they, won't they' relationship,' says Kids That Fly. 'Nostalgia was the name of the game here: dramatized ballad vocals, exaggerated slide guitar solos, ketchup and mustard, and a breakup in mid-century suburban America. There are lots of questions left unanswered, but with a slight optimism about the future: 'Guess we'll know a little further down the line…' because singing about just a breakup is a major bummer, and who needs another sad story nowadays?'

Formed while its members were students at the University of Connecticut, Kids That Fly have grown from a college house band making regular trips to New York City to record and perform into a nationally touring alternative rock band signed to Giant Music.

'Madeline' is available now on all major streaming platforms.

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