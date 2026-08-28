Kids That Fly Release New Single "MADELINE"
The alternative rock band formed at the University of Connecticut and now records with Giant Music.
Kids That Fly released their new single 'Madeline' today, a bittersweet song about the questions that remain when a relationship reaches its end.
Built around the recurring refrain 'Oh, no!' 'Madeline' sits in the youthful despair of a mid-century American high school breakup. Goodbyes, morning trains and the feeling of getting further down the line run through the song, while the repeated hook takes on a different weight each time it returns.
''Madeline' takes place in the final conversation of a 'will they, won't they' relationship,' says Kids That Fly. 'Nostalgia was the name of the game here: dramatized ballad vocals, exaggerated slide guitar solos, ketchup and mustard, and a breakup in mid-century suburban America. There are lots of questions left unanswered, but with a slight optimism about the future: 'Guess we'll know a little further down the line…' because singing about just a breakup is a major bummer, and who needs another sad story nowadays?'
Formed while its members were students at the University of Connecticut, Kids That Fly have grown from a college house band making regular trips to New York City to record and perform into a nationally touring alternative rock band signed to Giant Music.
'Madeline' is available now on all major streaming platforms.