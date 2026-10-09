Kid Bookie Releases CHEAPER THAN THERAPY II, UK Tour Kicks Off November 29

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Kid Bookie has released his most ambitious and uncompromising record to date, Cheaper Than Therapy II, out now via FLG Records. The South East London artist delivers a 10-track collision of rap, rock, trap, metal, huge hooks and brutally honest storytelling, bringing together an extraordinary cast of collaborators from across music and popular culture, including Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor, Rose McGowan, Lady Leshurr, Kate Nash and Shona McGarty.

Rather than simply following the blueprint of its predecessor, Cheaper Than Therapy II takes Bookie's original concept and pushes it somewhere far more personal. This is an album about survival, loss, love, anger, relationships, resilience, and finding a way forward when almost everything around you has fallen apart.

'An album that I hope is either ahead of its time or right on time, depending on the times we're living in, what time to be alive!' says Bookie. He describes the album as 'the closest thing to a full circle f you imaginable,' reflecting on a period in his life where he lost a home, relationships, friends, family, agents and labels — yet refused to let those experiences define where his story ended.

'Cheaper Than Therapy was always about giving the underdog their moments, not just me,' explains Bookie. 'An underground artist bringing the legends and stars of rock and beyond into a Melting Pot of post-genre feeling and mood whilst asking them to bare their truths in audio format.'

That philosophy is stamped across every track. Opening with the ferocious 'H.A.T.E.,' Bookie immediately reminds listeners why he has become one of the UK's most compelling genre disruptors. Razor-sharp lyricism, crushing riffs and punishing trap-metal production collide on a track that embodies his refusal to be boxed in.

From there, Cheaper Than Therapy II moves effortlessly between aggression and vulnerability. 'BLAME,' featuring Corey Taylor, brings together two artists who have spent their careers operating outside conventional boundaries, while 'Prettier' confronts domestic abuse, trauma and survival with an emotional directness that strips away Bookie's bravado.

'Familiar,' featuring iconic UK rapper Lady Leshurr, explores the darker side of love and relationships — the way familiarity can become complacency and ultimately contribute to losing the person you believed would always be there. The collaboration is particularly significant for Bookie, who has known Leshurr for more than 15 years.

Elsewhere, Bookie's unconventional creative instincts continue to shine. Rose McGowan features on the striking 'Rose McGowan,' while Kate Nash lends her voice to 'Kate Nash's Interlude.' Shona McGarty appears on 'Day After Day,' with long-time collaborator Ziey Kizzy featuring on 'C.E.L.A.Y.N.'

Album focus track 'Hold You Down' is a favorite of Bookie's. 'If I ever had a chance to make what I believe is 'modern rock n roll', then here's my interpretation of it. It's a song about holding someone down, in all senses of the word whilst bringing it back to the days of guitar solos, anthemic hooks and melody.'

Production comes primarily from Ziey Kizzy and Kid Bookie, with additional production from Slipknot's Sid Wilson and Romesh Dodangoda, whose credits include Bring Me The Horizon and Nova Twins. The result is a record that sounds completely like Kid Bookie — even when it sounds like nothing else.

Following 2024's Songs For The Living // Songs For The Dead, which reached the UK iTunes Rock Chart Top 10 and landed on the Official Independent Albums Chart, Cheaper Than Therapy II represents another significant step forward for an artist who has spent more than a decade refusing to choose between scenes. From his early recognition on BBC Radio 1Xtra to a MOBO Award nomination for Best Alternative Music Act, Bookie has consistently challenged the idea that rap, rock, metal and alternative music need to exist separately.

Now, with Cheaper Than Therapy II, he's built a world where they don't just coexist — they collide. It isn't a record designed to fit comfortably into a genre, scene or marketing category. It's the sound of an artist taking everything he's been through and turning it into something loud, confrontational, vulnerable and entirely his own.

Tracklist

H.A.T.E.

BLAME (ft. Corey Taylor)

Familiar (ft. Lady Leshurr)

C.E.L.A.Y.N (ft. Ziey Kizzy)

Rose McGowan (ft. Rose McGowan)

Prettier

Day After Day (ft. Shona McGarty)

Kate Nash's Interlude (ft. Kate Nash)

Disasterpiece

Hold You Down

Tour Dates

November 29 — London, The Black Heart

November 30 — Brighton, Daltons

December 2 — Nottingham, Billy Bootleggers

December 3 — Stockport, Holy Diver

December 5 — Bradford, Nightrain

December 6 — Glasgow, Cathouse

December 7 — Edinburgh, Sneaky Pete's

Photo Credit: Paul Harries



Photo Credit: Paul Harries

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