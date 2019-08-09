Khushi's Debut Album STRANGE SEASONS Out 9/13

Strange Seasons, the debut album from rising London vocalist, songwriter and producerKhushi, is set for release September 13 onWarner Records. "This Is, Pt. I," the third track to be released from the album, is out today-watch a visualizer below and listen here.

"'This Is' grew out of the idea that you hear at the start of the song," says Khushi. "The song is about trying to find a sense of peace with what is and acknowledging the way difficult experiences or feelings can sometimes teach us, help us grow, deepen our understanding of ourselves. It was a difficult one to complete and I spent a long time going into the depths with it, trying to perfect it, trying to get it where I thought it deserved to be. I'm very happy to finally lay this one to rest in releasing it to the world. Part II will be revealed on the album"

Khushi recorded and produced Strange Seasons in a shed in east London over the past six years, pulling from more than a decade of songs and demos. Though Khushi originally released music under his own name in the early years of this decade, he took a several year break to work on other music before returning to this deeply personal project, isolating himself in the shed to find his purest creative expressions. Toward the end of the process, Khushi was introduced to James Blake, who fell in love with the album and offered to mix it. This in turn led to Blake asking Khushi to contribute to his acclaimed album Assume Form, and to join him on his recent North American and U.K. tours as support.

"This Is, Pt. 1" follows previous tracks "From Me" and "Freedom Falls," which Pigeons & Planes praises for Khushi's "ear for ambitious, orchestral arrangements."

In celebration of the release, Khushi will select shows this summer including August 10 atChinatown Summer Nights and August 16 at Echo Park Rising in Los Angeles, with more dates to be announced.

Khushi was born and raised in London and lives in Los Angeles. He first rose to prominence with 2013's "Magpie" and 2014's "Phantoms." Of Indian descent, he is also a member of the critically acclaimed band Strong Asian Mothers, U.K. favorites who have played festivals across Europe and spent time on the A-list on BBC radio playlists and toured widely.

KHUSHI LIVE

August 10 Chinatown Summer Nights Los Angeles, CA

August 16 Echo Park Rising Los Angeles, CA





