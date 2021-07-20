Keyboard Wizard David Garfield Set to Release 'Stretchin' Outside The Box'

Contemporary jazz keyboardist and producer David Garfield is renowned as an in-demand touring and session musician, working over 30 years as George Benson's musical director.



For Garfield, the joy of music-making begins and ends with the opportunity to play with some of the finest musicians in the world. That's what his epic Outside the Box series is all about. For each project, Garfield collaborates with the best artists in the business. Together they create a mix of originals and fresh takes on classic songs that range from funk and fusion to contemporary and straight-ahead jazz.



Due out September 27, Stretchin' Outside The Box is the sixth and final installment in his Outside The Box series. Garfield says, "This one includes several singles that have been popular on the radio, such as 'Sweetness,' 'Sir Charles,' 'Pirate's Cove,' 'Rainbow Seeker' and 'I Won't Back Down.' It's a double CD with 24 songs and the emphasis is on 'stretchin' out,' so many of these tunes are unedited and full of inspired jamming. The music on this album is the closest to what I consider my comfort zone and it features tributes to Herbie Hancock and Joe Sample."



Gerald Albright, Eric Marienthal, Chuck Loeb, Marcus Miller, Kirk Whalum, Paul Jackson Jr., Rick Braun, the Brecker Brothers, Nathan East and many more are among the special guests. Backing musicians include a who's who of top session players, such as Steve Gadd, Greg Phillinganes, David Paich and others.



Stretchin' Outside The Box was mixed by contemporary jazz veteran Steve Sykes and GRAMMY-winning engineers Erik Zobler and Mick Guzauski. Parts of the project were recorded by the late Al Schmitt, one of the most successful recording engineers ever.