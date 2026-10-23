Keshi Releases New Single MISS ME

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Keshi has released his new single 'MISS ME,' marking the first new music from the Houston born artist since 2025 (Island Records). The song unfolds as an introspective reckoning in the aftermath of a relationship, caught somewhere between longing and letting go, pain and possibility. 'It's not home, now it's just a place I never go,' Keshi sings, confronting the distance of separation and the uncertainty of being disconnected.

''MISS ME' is a song about wanting to know if you still matter to someone after a relationship ends,' explains Keshi, 'It's about holding onto any remnant that still connects you to them, even if it's the pain of their absence.' 'I want you to hurt when you're not with me' exemplifies the song's vulnerable restraint, capturing the complicated desire to know the uncertain. At its core 'MISS ME' is a question without an easy answer.

Keshi has been teasing fans about making a new album and fans have affectionately dubbed the forthcoming record K3. 'MISS ME' was written by Keshi, boylife (Brockhampton), Nick Velez and Justin Tranter (Justin Bieber, Chappell Roan, Selena Gomez) and produced by Keshi, boylife and Nick Velez. An exclusive, limited edition 7' vinyl of 'MISS ME' is available for pre-order at shopuk.keshimusic.com.

Keshi is an American musician known for his signature lo-fi hip-hop beats, alternative R&B and soft falsetto vocals. His music surpassed one billion global streams by 2021, earning high profile fans like Miley Cyrus, BTS and a placement on Marvel's Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings soundtrack. Today, Keshi has surpassed 7 billion global streams, evolving from bedroom producer into a global touring pop star. In 2025 Keshi's Requiem World Tour saw the artist deliver sold-out headlining shows at iconic venues like Madison Square Garden in NYC, The O2 in London and Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Keshi was just announced as a headliner for Clockenflap festival on December 4th in Hong Kong.

A burgeoning fashion icon who has worked with luxury fashion houses Yves Saint Laurent and Fendi, as well as a recent collaboration with lifestyle brand GUESS, Keshi brings the same refined and audacious sensibility to the visual world surrounding his music. Keshi has been shot for the covers of M Le Magazine du Monde and Euphoria, he was recently featured in the iconic London fashion magazine Wonderland, shot by photographer Mario Sorrenti. Wonderland declared 'Keshi's music often feels like a dappled bruise healing in the sun.' Last week, Keshi was announced as a special guest for Riot Games' VALORANT Champions 2026 which took place in Shanghai and can be viewed on valorantsports.com.

With 'MISS ME' offering the first glimpse into what lies ahead, anticipation is building for his forthcoming third album, a chapter that promises to expand the sonic, visual universe he has created while revealing an artist willing to embrace the messiness, uncertainty and possibility of change.

Photo Credit: Brenden Clarke









Photo Credit: Brenden Clarke

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