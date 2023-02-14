Kerry Charles Announces Debut LP 'I Think of You'

In the first single from his forthcoming LP, I Think of You, Kerry Charles describes the familiar tension of a first date. Falling somewhere between late-80s sitcom pastiche and early-90s R&B, "Seal it With A Kiss" simmers with "expectations piled high" until finally boiling over in an exultant refrain of saxophonic bliss.

In the music video, directed by Peter English, a pair of new lovers get together for a steamy evening of burgers and board games, but as things start to heat up, someone's vulnerable revelation kicks off a surreal turn of events that risks killing the vibe entirely.

Blurring the lines between caricature and confessional, Kerry Charles isn't quite certain where his act ends and reality begins. Sardonic, yet sincere, abject but personal and indisputably groovy, Charles's timeless pop recordings are as enigmatic as their author.

Drawing influence from the likes of Prince, Hall and Oates and Steely Dan, Charles's obsessively produced tracks land somewhere between laid-back synth pop, smooth dad rock and seductive R&B.

The New Jersey-based songwriter and producer pairs his intimate falsetto with a lush palette of synthesizers and the inimitable sax stylings of Max Cudworth to produce a sound that longs for a time of polyester and purple rain.

Supported by an outstanding lineup of musicians (including Dustin Kaufman of St. Lucia), Charles and Cudworth spin a sensual yarn that will have you reaching to dim the lights and uncork that second bottle of malbec.

His debut LP, I Think Of You, is packed with moments heralded by Noisey as "seriously groovy cold-weather jams...the type of music that feels just right when the leaves start to change colors." Nine tracks of cozy sonic gems that will have you begging for more, and rest assured more is around the corner.

'Love Moves', a limited-edition romantic card game (available to order now) that acts as a companion piece to the LP, invites longtime companions and budding lovers to plumb the same depths as Charles and unveil their most authentic selves.