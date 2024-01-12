Kenya Vaun Releases New Single 'Used To'

Turning the page on another creative chapter, Philadelphia-based R&B songstress Kenya Vaun shares a new single and music video entitled “Used To” out today via 300 Entertainment.

Evoking nineties vibes with its soulful undercurrent, the track revolves around a sample of “Sitting In The Park” by Billy Stewart. Over this throwback soundscape, she delivers a soulful and nostalgic love song that showcases her unparalleled vocal versatility. Kenya, weaves a narrative that transcends eras, paying homage to the enduring spirit of classic love stories. Her emotive delivery and heartfelt lyrics invite listeners to immerse themselves in the warmth of a bygone era, where love was pure, passionate, and stood the test of time.

Flaunting her mic skills, it culminates on a chantable chorus as she sings, “You remind me of that old school loving, baby no I'm not bluffing.” The accompanying visual follows Kenya on a day-in-the-life through the neighborhood that transport viewers to a world of timeless romance as she strolls the neighborhood viewing the day-to-day interactions of the day-to-day people experience relationships as whole.

Regarding the single, she said, “‘Used To' is about someone finally receiving the love that they've always wanted, but aren't used to receiving. In this generation, a lot of people get bored really fast and move on. I approached from the perspective of ‘old school love'. My definition of ‘old school love' is someone who stays there unconditionally throughout the good and the bad times.”

In the fall, Kenya served up “Summer (Live).” Beyond resonating with listeners, iHeart touted her as an “On The Verge Artist” and proclaimed, “The guitar-laced banger allows Vaun to vent her frustrations about life as she craves to escape to a place where summer never ends.”

The original studio version of “Summer” has been widely championed. Receiving tastemaker praise, Joe Budden plugged the track on The Joe Budden Network, while Ebro Darden touted it on his “Discovered” playlist on Apple Music.

Kenya notably went viral for her exhilarating ‘Take A Seat Rap On The Beat” freestyle. She impressively delivered her own spin on a freestyle blending rap with melodies at Washington Square Park in NYC, showcasing another side of her talents and asserting her ability to thrive in any lane.

About Kenya Vaun:

Kenya Vaun channels timeless soul from a fresh and fiery perspective as a 22-year-old R&B singer and songwriter. Born and raised in Philadelphia, she immediately gravitated towards music as a kid. She quietly honed her voice until friends urged her to post “Kick It” online. 2018 saw her captivate listeners with her independent favorite “Movie Night.”

2022's “Bout' Me” preceded her signing to 300 Entertainment. Kicking off 2023, she enraptured listeners with “Overrated,” piling up 1 million streams and counting. Meanwhile, its successor “Summer” reacted with audiences and tastemakers as it was the featured record for Ebro's Discovered on Apple Music.

Raydar Magazine raved her “an artist with staying power.” As a showstopping performer, she also ignited the “BLACK GIRLS ROCK! FEST” at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Now, Kenya stands primed to usher in a new era of soul and R&B on her own terms with her debut EP and more to come.