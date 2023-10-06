Kenya Grace Shares New Single 'Only In My Mind'

Kenya Grace is rapidly becoming a breakout sensation. With 1 million creates, 2 billion views, and over 135 million global streams, her enchantingly soft drum ‘n' bass track “Strangers” is hitting new peaks every day around the world.

While “Strangers” shows no signs of slowing down currently sitting at #2 in the OCC, neither does Kenya Grace. Today she drops the eagerly awaited “Only In My Mind,” which already has over 4 million views from her teaser posts. The new track features Kenya's signature ethereal vocals over an addictive, atmospheric and trancey beat, taking listeners on an emotional journey of love misunderstood. Take a listen here.

Amid all this excitement, Kenya Grace played her first live show in London this week at Corsica Studios to over 300+ hardcore fans, while streaming live to her TikTok and Instagram. To those lucky attendees at the hugely over subscribed event, she performed in the round, letting her vocals lead the way with a simple beat pad set-up whilst she previewed new demos and unfinished music - truly bringing her fans into her process and raw creative state.

Speaking to her fans before the event, she shared via her IG post - “Hi guys, so everything has been so crazy recently (honestly still don't believe it's real) 🥲BUT before all this happened I was working on loads of new music AND my live show…I'm not gunna lie it's still a work in progress but I thought I would show you guys where I'm at!!!”

She's taking her live show on the road in the coming months with newly announced dates across Europe and North America, including a headline show at Village Underground on the 31st October. See below for all tour dates and get tickets here.

ABOUT KENYA GRACE:

Helming an inimitable musical vision as a producer and projecting a magnetic voice as a vocalist, Kenya Grace presents a multi-dimensional perspective on electronic pop. The South Africa-born, Southampton-based singer, songwriter, and producer strikes a balance between nocturnal dancefloor energy and skyscraping songcraft like no other.

A self-taught bedroom creator hailing from a small town near Southampton, she has built up a huge online fanbase and safe space for the alternative kids, anime kids, gamers and ravers through her live performances and honest and personal lyricism. She has committed herself to a life in music, doing so on her own terms, eclipsing genre lines and architecting her vision around vivid storytelling.

Following collaborations with the likes of Homebodi and 3STRANGE, she served up “Oranges” in 2022, reeling in over 1 million Spotify streams. The 2023 follow-up “Afterparty Lover '' surpassed 3 million streams, while “Meteor” blasted off to the tune of 4 million and counting. In the meantime, she built a devout audience across social media and received critical acclaim from Wordplay Magazine, New Wave Magazine, and more. Signing to Warner Records' flagship dance label Major Recordings, Kenya ignites her biggest, boldest, and brightest chapter yet with “Strangers.”

Kenya Grace Tour Dates

October 22 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg Upstairs

October 26 Berlin, Germany - Kantine am Berghain

October 27 Paris, France - Café de la Danse

October 31 London, U.K. - Village Underground

December 4 New York, NY - Elsewhere – Zone One

December 11 Los Angeles, CA - El Cid

December 14 Toronto, Canada - The Drake Hotel

Photo: Hannah Diamond