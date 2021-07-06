Kendra & The Bunnies Release Country-Pop EP 'of Summer'

Country-pop artist Kendra & The Bunnies release their 4-track EP titled "of Summer." You can pre-save the release by clicking here.

Emerging artist, Kendra & the Bunnies is making a strong entrance on the Nashville country music scene. Recently accepted into the Grammy Recording Academy Member class of 2021 and nominated for 3 Josie Music Awards, including Best Artist of the Year (Multi-Genre), Best Song of the Year (Self Love Proclamation), and Best Music Video of the Year (Self Love Proclamation), lead singer and multi-instrumentalist, Kendra Muecke sports a strong rock-inspired sound along with soul-grasping bluesy vocals on her new EP "of Summer".

The album celebrates summertime and Kendra's roots growing up in Houston, Texas. Being released just in time for the Fourth of July, the now internationally recognized singer-songwriter reminisces on what it means to be blessed, to be gritty, and to be a girl finding her way through sound in the pop-rock country world. From anthemic summer sing-alongs to a powerful breakup song, Kendra Muecke of Kendra & the Bunnies brings the heat with "of Summer".

The 4-track EP's is the debut of Kendra & The Bunnies pop-country sound. The songs were co-written with writers Justine Blazer, Corey Lee Barker, Mark Roma, Randy Barnette, and of course, Kendra Muecke.

"Recording my new EP "of Summer" was a test of strength and courage. As an artist, I am starting to move into more of a mainstream direction with this project, and I think that's a big step for me. I approached this EP with professional maturity and an expanded artistic vision. I am learning more and more how to be my truest most authentic genuine unique self through my music while also reaching a vaster audience. It's helping me crystallize my approach as a singer because I seek to grasp the listener in the first 5 seconds of these songs, and then nurture them to become a bunny for life." explains Kendra

Kendra & the Bunnies garners over 200,000 streams on Spotify, over 24,000 steams on radio, and is a verified public figure on Instagram. "of Summer" was recorded in Nashville at Ten7Teen Studios and includes local musicians: Justin Ostrander, Lou Molitch, Brian Allen, Wes Little, Sam Hunter, Evan Hutchins, Billy Nobel, Devin Malone, Jerry Roe, Smith Curry, Billy Justineau, Justine Blazer, and Los Angeles based - lead singer Kendra Muecke. Written by: Kendra Muecke, Justine Blazer, Mark Roma, Randy Barnette, and Corey Lee Barker. Publishing: MC1 Nashville, La Blaze Publishing, and The Politics of Publishing. Mastered at Machine Shop ATX by Gene Freeman and the band tracking engineer was Caleb Fisher at Farmland Studios.

You can learn more about Kendra and the Bunnies by visiting kendraandthebunnies.com.