Kendra Mueckeof & the Bunnies Release New Single 'Born to be Happy Always'

Multi-talented Folk/Pop artist Kendra Mueckeof Kendra & the Bunnies is back with another new single called "born to be happy always." You can listen to the song HERE!

"born to be happy always is written from my perspective as a musician who travels often," Kendra explains. "I have realized many times on the road that it is for a certain type of person. It's for the type who is up to risk it all to get that which they desire."

Kendra's upbeat and bubbly personality shines through her new single, with lyrics like not looking for the sun anymore, it's been right here all around me, dropping crumbs and whispering nonchalantly.

Kendra & the Bunnies is set to release an upcoming album called of marigolds & lightning bugs this March. While in the studio finalizing the last tracks for this album, the news about Gabby Petito's disappearance, and subsequent murder, was on every television station. Therefore, this album has a very special place in Kendra's heart and she will be donating a portion of the proceeds to NIWRC (National Indigenous Women's Resource Center).

About NIWRC:

The National Indigenous Women's Resource Center, Inc. (NIWRC) is a Native-led nonprofit organization dedicated to ending violence against Native women and children. The NIWRC provides national leadership in ending gender-based violence in tribal communities by lifting up the collective voices of grassroots advocates and offering culturally grounded resources, technical assistance and training, and policy development to strengthen tribal sovereignty. NIWRC develops resources and training opportunities to support Native advocates and survivors, and tribal governments in prioritizing the safety of Native women and their children and requiring accountability of offenders and communities.

For more information, visit www.niwrc.org or click here to donate.

About Kendra & the Bunnies:



Kendra Muecke is a singer/songwriter, writer, actress, and published author from Houston, TX, now based in Los Angeles, CA. She performs under the stage name "Kendra & the Bunnies" as a freestyle folk, pop rock, and spoken word artist. "Kendra & the Bunnies" performs both as a full band and as a solo acoustic act. Her style heavily utilizes the element of storytelling through song, painting a creative experience for the listener. She has released four albums, charted globally at #8 on the digital radio charts (between Dua Lipa at #7 and Miley Cyrus at #9), published two books, writes for several online music magazines, is SAG-Aftra Eligible and tours nationally.

In 2021, Kendra was invited to join the GRAMMYS Recording Academy as a voting member and she won Best Artist of the Year (multi-genre) at the Josie Music Awards 2021. She was also nominated for a 2021 International Singer-Songwriter Association Award. She is currently recording her upcoming eight-track album at the famous Hyde Street Studios in San Francisco.

You can read more about Kendra's music and writing in over 100 publications such as JamBase, American Songwriter, Relix Magazine, Live for Live Music, Denver Westword, Houston CityBook, Grateful Web, Getty Images, Shakedown News, The Hollywood Digest, Indie Pulse Music and more.

For more information, visit www.kendraandthebunnies.com and follow Kendra & the Bunnies on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Spotify.