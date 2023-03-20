Kelvyn Colt Release New Single 'GERMAN ANGST'

International hip hop superstar KELVYN COLT is back with the official release of his latest visually driven project 'GERMAN ANGST.'

For the multi-million streaming star 'GERMAN ANGST' will be his first project release since his critically acclaimed 2021 project 'Love before Death' which included the international hit, "BENZ I Know" boasting over +50M in streaming. Since then, Colt has continued to deliver hit singles.

2021 saw star collaborations including his link with super-star Ezhel on their second successful collaboration "End of Time" and the standout single "Get It ft. Gunna, Charlie Sloth and Abra Cadabra". 2022 was an even more momentous year for worldwide fans with a hat trick of acclaimed singles including "Into the Light", "Problem, Yeah I know" and "Warrior ft. Obie Trice & RMR".

Colt currently boasts over +250 million global streams and first burst on the international music scene with the 2018 acclaimed single, "Bury Me Alive" which received praise from a range of international publications including The Huffington Post which wrote, "Kelvyn Colt Offers Up Exceptional Rap/Hip Hop Endowed With Raw Muscularity".

An official video - first featured on A COLORS SHOW has earned over 10M views via YouTube alone. A true international musical force, since Colt's 2018 release he has had multiple entries in the Global Top 40 charts with songs charting in markets around the world including Germany, U.K. and Nigeria to name a few.

Listen to the new EP here: