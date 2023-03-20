Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kelvyn Colt Release New Single 'GERMAN ANGST'

Kelvyn Colt Release New Single 'GERMAN ANGST'

The track features “Into the Light”, “Problem, Yeah I know” and “Warrior ft. Obie Trice & RMR”.

Mar. 20, 2023  

International hip hop superstar KELVYN COLT is back with the official release of his latest visually driven project 'GERMAN ANGST.'

For the multi-million streaming star 'GERMAN ANGST' will be his first project release since his critically acclaimed 2021 project 'Love before Death' which included the international hit, "BENZ I Know" boasting over +50M in streaming. Since then, Colt has continued to deliver hit singles.

2021 saw star collaborations including his link with super-star Ezhel on their second successful collaboration "End of Time" and the standout single "Get It ft. Gunna, Charlie Sloth and Abra Cadabra". 2022 was an even more momentous year for worldwide fans with a hat trick of acclaimed singles including "Into the Light", "Problem, Yeah I know" and "Warrior ft. Obie Trice & RMR".

Colt currently boasts over +250 million global streams and first burst on the international music scene with the 2018 acclaimed single, "Bury Me Alive" which received praise from a range of international publications including The Huffington Post which wrote, "Kelvyn Colt Offers Up Exceptional Rap/Hip Hop Endowed With Raw Muscularity".

An official video - first featured on A COLORS SHOW has earned over 10M views via YouTube alone. A true international musical force, since Colt's 2018 release he has had multiple entries in the Global Top 40 charts with songs charting in markets around the world including Germany, U.K. and Nigeria to name a few.

Listen to the new EP here:



Global Doom Supergroup MMXX Share New Single Alone Photo
Global Doom Supergroup MMXX Share New Single 'Alone'
First single, 'Alone' is an anthemic five-minute funeral march featuring the unmistakable Mick Moss (Antimatter, Sleeping Pulse). The full three song EP includes the metallic and driving 'Isolation' featuring Mikko Kotamäki (Swallow the Sun), and the melancholic and ethereal 'Echoes' featuring Alicia Nurho.
THE KS Roll The Dice On New Single Chancer Photo
THE K'S Roll The Dice On New Single 'Chancer'
THE K’S - have unleashed their latest single “Chancer”, as they head out on a UK + Ireland headline tour this March. A feel-good indie-rock track filled with buoyant choruses, a pulsating live-ready energy and danceable rhythms made for the big rooms, “Chancer” sees The K’s take a change tack from wistful previous release “Hoping Maybe.'
Daryl Hall to Join Billy Joel at American Express Bst Hyde Park Photo
Daryl Hall to Join Billy Joel at American Express Bst Hyde Park
The two have a storied history together, having worked on numerous projects over the years. And most recently toured the US in 2022 together for 30 shows. Daryl will also be joined by his incredible house band which includes some of the most talented musicians in the industry, that are featured on his web series, ‘Live From Daryl’s Hose’.
Young Jimmy Releases Cover of Nirvanas Come As You Are Photo
Young Jimmy Releases Cover of Nirvana's 'Come As You Are'
Young Jimmy has a genre defying sound dubbed HOOD ROCK, showcasing a dynamic rock rhythm in reinterpreted Nirvana classic: 'COME AS YOU ARE'.

From This Author - Michael Major


Stratton Leopold & Dax Phelan Embark on New Limited SeriesStratton Leopold & Dax Phelan Embark on New Limited Series
March 20, 2023

Veteran producer Stratton Leopold (“Mission: Impossible III”) and writer/producer/director Dax Phelan (“The Other Side of the Wind”) have teamed up to produce an as-yet-untitled limited series based on one of the most daring prison escapes in history.  
Demi Lovato to Release Rock Version of 'Heart Attack' SingleDemi Lovato to Release Rock Version of 'Heart Attack' Single
March 20, 2023

Demi Lovato is releasing the rock version of 'Heart Attack.' Originally released in 2013, the song is the lead single from Lovato's fourth studio album, 'Demi.' Listen to a preview of the new single and pre-save and pre-order it now!
Video: Spadei Release New Music Video 'Shine A Light'Video: Spadei Release New Music Video 'Shine A Light'
March 20, 2023

Filmed by the dynamic producer Kenny 5 Greenbaum of Majic Robot Films, the video showcases the uplifting composition of strings, percussion, and layered vocals with a fantastic voyage of sights and sounds. For Wally Ingram, Spadei’s drummer, 'Left Right Here plays like a soundtrack accompaniment to the film of one's 'real life' journey.
Photos: Viola Davis & More Attend AIR Premiere at SXSWPhotos: Viola Davis & More Attend AIR Premiere at SXSW
March 20, 2023

In attendance was Director/Star Ben Affleck, Stars Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker, Julius Tennon, Writer Alex Convery, Producers Jeff Robinov, Jason Michael Berman and Executive Producers Jordan Moldo, and Jon Weinbach. Check out photos now!
Captain Planet & Jimena Angel Share New Single 'Pembele'Captain Planet & Jimena Angel Share New Single 'Pembele'
March 20, 2023

In his latest musical offering, Captain Planet collaborates with Colombian singer Jimena Angel to create a scorching slice of classic Afro Latin funk. The song began during a recent tour in South America where Captain Planet was playing some gigs around Santa Marta & Cartagena. 'Pambelé' is out now and available everywhere you stream music.
share